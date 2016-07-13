SA youth ‘contested terrain’ in local government election race

THE youth are asking tough questions of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) as it hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2016 local election, its president Collin Maine said on Wednesday.

"They (the youth) raise a lot of issues — issues of unemployment, young people raise issues of universities and the fact that in their view we have not done enough in terms of transforming the economy. Those are the kind of difficult questions we go through," he said in an interview.

Maine said young people were becoming impatient. "We must move a bit faster in terms of implementation of policies. These are the questions we (are) answering on the ground. We explain that we appreciate our people have got genuine concerns," he said.

Maine conceded that campaigning had not been easy, and described the youth — amid the rise of the EFF, led by former ANCYL leader Julius Malema — as "contested terrain".

Unemployment in SA is highest among the youth. Coupled with this, last year students across the country protested against the high cost of tertiary education and railed against the slow pace of transformation, bucking against "colonial symbols" at universities.

The youth league has itself experienced a tumultuous period since 2013 when it was dissolved and reconstituted under a task team. Maine was elected at a hotly contested conference in 2015.

Now, its members are campaigning, buoyed by a desire to rebuild the league, but for some, the ANCYL has lost the pulling power it enjoyed under Malema’s leadership.

Maine said the ANCYL believes that, when it comes to economic transformation, the country still has the "ownership pattern we had during apartheid".

The government did have policies, but implementation was an issue.

The ANCYL has been pushing for the government to establish a state-owned bank.

Earlier this year, Maine accused Barclays, the majority stakeholder in Absa, of sabotaging the economy.

"About a month ago we interacted with the officials of the ANC on this issue, because the state bank, for instance, would be able to assist young people with loans for establishment of businesses with no interest," he said.

"These other banks that we have, their interest rates are very high and they will give somebody a lower interest rate as compared to me.… The state bank will come a long way in terms of assisting."

In March, The Sunday Times reported that Maine had received a multimillion-rand Bank of India bond to buy a mansion in a posh Pretoria East suburb.