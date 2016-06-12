PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma on Sunday condemned recent politically motivated killings and violence ahead of the local government elections on August 3.

He told ANC supporters at the party’s Kwazulu-Natal provincial election manifesto launch in Pietermaritzburg that everything possible must be done to prevent violence and to assist the police to arrest the perpetrators.

He also called for party unity‚ saying: “We are comrades‚ not enemies.”

He added that the ANC process to select councillors was closed and that the names of candidates for the elections had been submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

“We urge all members to accept the outcomes‚” Zuma said. The government was working hard to reverse the country’s economic decline.

Job creation was paramount, he said. New investment was welcome‚ but more was needed.

“The ANC will not rest for as long as there are people who sleep without food‚ water and electricity‚” Zuma said.

Earlier thousands of people had filled the Harry Gwala stadium to capacity for the manifesto launch. Extra security was provided in the wake of politically linked killings in the province.

At least six ANC leaders have been killed since April 29 in various parts of the province, party officials said. Four had been in the Imbali area of Pietermaritzburg, about 5km from the stadium, since June 1.

TMG Digital/Durban Bureau