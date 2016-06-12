NO INDEPENDENT candidates in the coming local government elections are being endorsed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)‚ party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the IFP’s election manifesto in Durban‚ Buthelezi said regrettably‚ because it could not have two candidates standing in the same war‚ a few IFP members had chosen to stand as independent candidates.

But this was a decision they had taken of their own accord which was not endorsed by the IFP.

"There is no truth in the message that they are standing with the support or the blessing of the party. A vote for an independent candidate simply takes a vote away from the IFP.

"I therefore urge you not to vote for independent candidates‚ in the mistaken belief that they represent the IFP. Only a vote for the IFP will strengthen your voice‚" Buthelezi told supporters gathered at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

TMG Digital