Politics

DA’s youth initiative will create jobs, says Maimane

11 June 2016 - 17:24 PM Tremaine Van Aardt
Mmusi Maimane addresses the state of the nation debate on February 16, 2016. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mmusi Maimane addresses the state of the nation debate on February 16, 2016. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

BUSES carrying hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) supports lined the parking of the Wells Estate community centre in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday morning as members awaited the arrival of DA party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane was at the community centre to launch the party’s youth initiative which he promises will create jobs and turn the tide of unemployment in the province’s more needy communities.

"It’s youth month...in 1976 the youth fought for education now 40 years later we are fighting for jobs‚" Maimane said.

Maimane also did a walkabout to a few houses in the area.

He said should the party come into power after the August election‚ title deeds would be giving to community members to own their property and grow their businesses.

The party also launched their youth bus — a Mercedes Vito — which would travel to different towns to talk to various youths on how to nurture and grow themselves and business.

TMG Digital/The Herald

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Floyd Shivambu stands by comments saying Jacob ...
Politics
2.
ANC is at risk of losing 2019 elections, says ...
Politics
3.
DAVID FORBES: The neoliberal ANC and its 'radical ...
Politics
4.
CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Is there a depth Hlaudi and Co ...
Politics
5.
Pressure on Zuma mounts on eve of second national ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.