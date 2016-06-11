DA’s youth initiative will create jobs, says Maimane

BUSES carrying hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) supports lined the parking of the Wells Estate community centre in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday morning as members awaited the arrival of DA party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane was at the community centre to launch the party’s youth initiative which he promises will create jobs and turn the tide of unemployment in the province’s more needy communities.

"It’s youth month...in 1976 the youth fought for education now 40 years later we are fighting for jobs‚" Maimane said.

Maimane also did a walkabout to a few houses in the area.

He said should the party come into power after the August election‚ title deeds would be giving to community members to own their property and grow their businesses.

The party also launched their youth bus — a Mercedes Vito — which would travel to different towns to talk to various youths on how to nurture and grow themselves and business.

