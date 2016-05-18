Malema takes EFF campaign to Eastern Cape

EFF leader Julius Malema is this week due to criss-cross the Eastern cape as part of the party’s election campaign.

His roadshow in the province begins on Thursday in Cofimvaba and Queenstown, where he is expected to address party supporters and numerous communities around the Lukhanji Municipality.

He is expected to hold a community meeting and speak to traditional leaders.

"This is the CIC’s (commander-in-chief’s) programme around the province of which he will be addressing communities in mini-rallies," EFF provincial spokeswoman Yoliswa Yako said.

The rallies are also aimed at addressing issues raised in the party’s manifesto, the launch of which took place on April 30.

"This is also part of unpacking our manifesto and bringing to light our plans. He is also going to embark on a door-to-door, hearing people’s concerns and complaints. Remember that (it) is a people’s manifesto, so we will be addressing that," Yako said.

In launching the manifesto, Malema said the party would focus on communities.

"The EFF’s revolutionary programme will always be rooted in mass organisation and activism, superior logic and taking the people along," he said.

"The EFF’s contestation of political power through elections should, however, not be mistaken with our revolutionary determination to remove the current government by any other revolutionary means," the manifesto reads.

On Friday, Malema and his entourage will be in Mthatha, where he is also expected to meet traditional leaders.

On Saturday he is expected to go door-to-door in Butterworth, ending the day in East London. He is expected to visit Mdantsane, where he will hold a mini-rally and conduct door-to-door visits.

The EFF’s Eastern Cape campaign end on Sunday in Port Elizabeth.

It will be the first time Malema embarks on a vigorous campaign in the province since the party’s inception.

TMG Digital