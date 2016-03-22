Politics

Sisulu denies EFF claims of Gupta interference

22 March 2016 - 18:08 PM Genevieve Quintal
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: THE TIMES
HUMAN Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu knows nothing about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s claim that she was removed from the defence portfolio because of the Gupta family.

"The minister is unaware and has no knowledge of the allegations made by the EFF," her office said on Tuesday.

Mr Shivambu claimed at an EFF rally in Uitenhage on Monday that Ms Sisulu was moved from her position as defence minister after she refused to give in to the Gupta family’s demands that an aircraft lease tender be awarded to their company.

Mr Shivambu alleged the Guptas wanted to sell an aircraft the defence department for R4bn, but Ms Sisulu apparently said there were cheaper options.

When she refused to kowtow to the Guptas, she was shifted to the public service and administration portfolio, Mr Shivambu claimed.

Last week’s disclosures by Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor that they had been offered Cabinet positions by the Guptas resulted in calls from the public and some party members for the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) national executive committee to take action.

The ANC’s NEC discussed the matter during its three-day meeting at the weekend.

Speaking to the media afterwards, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the NEC had instructed officials and the national working committee to gather all information about the allegations.

Mr Mantashe said the issue was being taken seriously and called on those with evidence to come forward.

