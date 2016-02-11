NEWS ANALYSIS: Impeachment — easier said than done

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s lawyer asked the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, after a dramatic capitulation on Mr Zuma paying for unnecessary spending on his Nkandla home, not to issue an order that opposition parties could exploit in their quest to impeach Mr Zuma.

A determined Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that if the court declared that Mr Zuma had breached his constitutional duty, the party would seek an impeachment in Parliament.

But in SA such a sanction has not been applied before and is unlikely to be a simple process.

Section 89 of the Constitution provides for the removal of a president with a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament on three possible grounds: a serious violation of the Constitution or the law; serious misconduct; or inability to perform functions of the office.

The mechanism is different in section 102 of the Constitution, which allows for a motion of no confidence in the president and if it is passed by a majority in Parliament, the president must resign, along with his Cabinet.

Section 102 does not require any misconduct or incapacity. It is viewed more as a mechanism for the majority party to recall its president if it has lost confidence in him.

Declarations such as the ones sought by the EFF may, politically speaking, boost the party’s agenda, but legally it may not be that simple.

The Constitution requires that the breach must be "serious".

This is a recognition by the Constitution that some breaches are not serious. Although the EFF made much of Mr Zuma violating the Constitution in his strenuous rejection of the public protector’s findings on Nkandla until last week, presidents have in the past been found by the courts to have breached the Constitution.

For instance, the appointment of Menzi Simelane as national director of public prosecutions was found in court to have been unconstitutional.

The question then becomes what kind of breach warrants impeachment. Judgments on what "serious" means are scant.

But it was discussed in a 2012 judgment of the High Court in Cape Town in a case about a statement made in Parliament by Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, who said that Mr Zuma had breached his oath of office during the furore about The Spear painting. Mr Lekota refused to retract the statement and took the speaker to court.

In his judgment, Judge Burton Fourie said a statement that the president had breached his oath of office "would probably constitute a serious violation of the Constitution".

This "could lead to steps being taken for his removal in terms of section 89 of the Constitution", the judge said.

Judge Fourie said that to find that the president had breached his oath of office "clearly conveys … that the president is not an honest person and that he does not have strong moral principles".

This week, the Constitutional Court justices asked pointed questions on whether the EFF and the Democratic Alliance were arguing that Mr Zuma’s constitutional breach amounted to wilful "defiance", in bad faith, or may have been the result of a good faith error of law.

The EFF specifically asked the court to declare that the president was in breach of his oath of office. But in response to a question from Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the EFF’s counsel, Wim Trengove SC, said his client’s case was not for Mr Zuma’s impeachment.

However, Mr Trengove had a different take to Judge Fourie on the oath of office. He said that the oath required that the president swear to "obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic".

Once the court had found that the president had violated his duties under the Constitution, it followed that he had breached his oath of office, said Mr Trengove

Section 89 does not appear to require a court order to trigger an impeachment process. It does not say "upon a finding by a court of a serious violation".

Nor does a serious violation finding by a court automatically mean an impeachment process must follow. Section 89 says the National Assembly "may" remove the president.

The process is a quintessentially political one and would need a two-thirds majority. Given the African National Congress’s parliamentary majority, the EFF is likely to have a tough time pushing it through.