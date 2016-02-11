NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF may put rules to test in Zuma address

AFTER threatening to heckle President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) went to ground on Wednesday, refusing to give an insight into their battle plan on Thursday.

The party threatened to give the president no joy until he explained to the nation why he fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. His dismissal caught the country by surprise and resulted in billions of rand being wiped off the market.

The majority of the EFF leadership refused to speak to Business Day and those who did were guarded. All of them declined to be named. There seems to be a strategy of keeping the party’s cards close to its chest.

"Whatever is done, will be done within the rules," said a senior party member.

With the country, Parliament, and no doubt Mr Zuma himself, holding their breath ahead of the address, the focus turns to the rules of joint sittings that the presiding officers may use to maintain control of the house.

All eyes on Thursday night will be on the EFF and the presiding officers to see if the heckling will go ahead as it did in previous sittings.

The eyes are also set on how the presiding officers in the chamber will deal with the hecklers should they carry out their threats.

Key to the procedure in the chamber on Thursday night will be joint rules 13 and 14. Rule 13 insists that no one may speak during a joint sitting unless invited to do so by the presiding officer or without having obtained prior permission to do so from either National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete or National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise.

The new rule 14, adopted by both houses late last year, regulates the circumstances under which MPs who disrupt proceedings may be removed from the chamber.

This involves the presiding officers asking an MP to resume his or her seat and if they refuse, to remove them. If the MP still refuses, the Parliamentary Protection Services can be summoned to remove the member forcibly.

But the real issue is about points of order and/or privilege. Both of these are allowed in the rules.

The EFF has in the past used repeated points of order and privilege to filibuster and delay the proceedings. Points of order can be used by MPs to protest things such as a departure from the speakers’ list, or a departure from the order paper that lists the business in the house for that particular day.

For Mr Zuma’s address, there is only one point of business and that is the president’s speech, which will make sustained points of order difficult to sustain.

But, is barring anyone to speak unless allowed by the presiding officer hampering freedom of expression in the chamber?

University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos pointed out that both points of order and privilege are allowed in the rules of Parliament. He said that while Parliament was empowered to make its own rules and orders, it could not breach the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech — "you can’t arbitrarily outlaw points of order".

He said the provision that a member could speak only if invited to do so, did not refer to points of order, but to speeches.

Prof de Vos said if the "permission to speak" rule was applied to points of order, that would be a contradiction of the rule allowing such points to be raised, "such a ruling would be irrational".

"The problem is that it cannot be something masquerading as a point of order or privilege.

"Points of order must relate to a breach of the rules of the joint sitting or to something being wrong with the situation in the house such as a microphone not working," Prof de Vos said.

Associate professor in the public law department Richard Calland said that on the issue of free speech all rights in the Constitution were limitable but it would be a little "heavy handed" to use the rules to limit freedom of speech through restricting points of order.

He said that rules were needed to allow orderly debate in the house but there were arguments both ways that a limitation was unconstitutional or that there should be no limitation on points of order.

With Penelope Mashego