Malema reasserts intention to evict Guptas from SA

THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have promised to deal with the Gupta family later on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said as he addressed party members at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, earlier in the day.

"The Guptas must leave the country. The Guptas are criminals milking our state money," said Mr Malema.

He told the crowd that the Gupta family, which has close ties to President Jacob Zuma, had taken the party to court, and the courts should not suppress the EFF’s freedom of speech.

In an about-turn Mr Malema said journalists at the Gupta-owned ANN7 television network and The New Age newspaper could come to EFF events, but only in their personal capacity.

Last week Mr Malema banned the journalists, saying that the party could not guarantee their safety if they defied the ban.

This was met with an uproar by the public, who said Mr Malema’s statement was unconstitutional. As he was delivering his address, his legal team was at the Constitutional Court.

The party, together with the Democratic Alliance, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and Corruption Watch, were at the court to hear clarification of the scope of the public protector’s powers.

They will also hear what the way forward is regarding Mr Zuma paying back money spent on nonsecurity upgrades at his private residence, Nkandla.

The crowd had showed up to march to the court to put pressure on the president to pay back the R246m he used to upgrade his homestead.

"But the question is, where will you (Mr Zuma) get the money," said Mr Malema. He was referring to the President’s saying last week that he was willing to pay back the money.

"We said that the government would have his day in court and no one believed us ... South Africans have been talking about this for too long. It needs to come to an end," he added.

Before Mr Malema took the podium, EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee addressed the crowd. "Pay back the money," he shouted, the crowd chanting with him.

He called Mr Zuma "a thief of note" he said adding that Mr Zuma had to pay back the money.

After Mr Malema’s speech, thousands of EFF supporters filled the Johannesburg central business district as the began marching to the Constitutional Court.