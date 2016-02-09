Gupta-owned firm asks court to prevent EFF from acts of violence on staff

GUPTA family-owned Oakbay Investments on Tuesday lodged an urgent application against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), seeking to restrain that party from committing acts of violence against its staff and property.

Oakbay Investments CEO Nazeem Howa and 12 other plaintiffs filed the application in the High Court in Pretoria, after interpreting comments made by EFF leader Julius Malema last week as an incitement to violence, the company said.

Last week Mr Malema "declared war" against the controversial Gupta family, whose business dealings and political access to African National Congress (ANC) officials has raised questions in some quarters.

Mr Malema announced a new campaign aimed at driving the Guptas from the country. He also said journalists from the Gupta-owned The New Age and ANN7 were no longer welcome at EFF media briefings and events.

"We are not tampering with media freedom — those institutions are products of corruption. That is not media‚ that is a propaganda machine of a corrupt cartel‚" said Mr Malema, whose comments were regardless widely condemned as unconstitutional and as an attack on media freedom.

In their affidavit. Mr Howa and 11 other plaintiffs describe the comments made by Mr Malema and other EFF officials as a "clear and unambiguous threat of violence and xenophobia".

The affidavit, which notes that executives of some of the plaintiff companies had begun receiving threatening phone calls, seeks no relief other than prevention of violence and further incitement to violence.