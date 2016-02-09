EFF says it will not let Zuma address SA until he says why he fired Nene

THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will not allow President Jacob Zuma to deliver his state of the nation address until he explains why he fired finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

"Zuma has to account to all South Africans as to why he fired the finance minister … the issue of the weakening currency is very essential to SA particularly in the time of drought," said EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu during lunch recess on Tuesday at the Constitutional Court.

He said people were missing out on benefits because the money Mr Zuma had wasted on his Nkandla residence could have been used by them.

The party together with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and nonprofit organisation Corruption Watch were at the court on Tuesday. They are calling for the court to compel Mr Zuma to comply with Ms Madonsela’s recommendations that he pay back the money he owed for undue benefits he and his family had accrued in the upgrades to his Nkandla residence.

The court’s decision could help define the scope of the public protector’s powers.

An earlier détente between DA and EFF members crumbled as the EFF chased DA members away from a "pay back the money" rally. That took place after EFF members marched through the Johannesburg central business district from Newtown to Constitutional Hill, earlier on Tuesday.

For a moment it looked like the marchers would clash when EFF members chased away DA and Congress of the People (COPE) members who were already at the Constitutional Court, saying both parties could apply for their own march and should not hijack theirs.

However, the COPE members left. The DA members marched on for a while but then also left.

EFF member Otsile Serei said the DA and COPE members had left because they were scared. "They said ‘we’re scared of the numbers’," he said.

The police had to erect a barbed-wire barrier to keep the crowd away from the court, after it attempted to storm the building.