DA moves against Sparrow after Facebook remarks on ‘monkeys’

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) is in damage control mode after disclosures that the KwaZulu-Natal south coast realtor whose Facebook racist message was exposed at the weekend is a member.

Penny Sparrow, a former Jawitz Properties employee, likened black people to monkeys on her Facebook page at the weekend.

Jawitz Properties distanced itself on Monday from her post, saying the "comments are outrageous in any context". The firm was exploring legal options to ensure Ms Sparrow was held accountable, CEO Herschel Jawitz said.

In her post on Facebook, Ms Sparrow wrote: "These monkeys that are allowed to be released on New Year’s eve and New Year’s day on to public beaches towns etc obviously have no education what so ever so to allow them loose is inviting huge dirt and troubles and discomfort to others."

This is the second time in months that the DA has been dragged into a race row. DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard was expelled from the party in October after she shared a Facebook post in which a journalist extolled former apartheid president PW Botha’s rule. She was reinstated after appealing against the expulsion successfully.

DA national spokeswoman Refiloe Nt’sekhe said on Monday the party in KwaZulu-Natal had served notice of intention to suspend Ms Sparrow’s membership and had referred her conduct to the party’s federal legal commission.

"Racists are not welcome in the DA, and have no place in our democratic South African society … attitudes of such vitriolic racism have absolutely no place in SA. To this end, today the DA has laid criminal charges against Penny Sparrow, for investigation of crimen injuria for infringing the dignity of all South Africans and for dehumanising black South Africans."

DA member Herman Mashaba had laid criminal charges against Ms Sparrow with the South African Police Service, and a case had been opened, she said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted on Monday, "#PennySparrow comments are racist. They are an insult to me and to our party. We have too many of these in SA & we must criminalise (these)."

Political analyst and legal expert, Prof Shadrack Gutto, said on Monday Ms Sparrow’s comments were unlikely to "do serious damage" to the DA.

"She is an ordinary card-carrying member and does not hold a senior position…. But what is clear is that the DA has shown leadership in both cases and dealt with the issues with haste… although many feel Ms Kohler Barnard’s punishment was not harsh enough."

He said that many political parties and businesses seem not to have a clear policy on social media.

Ms Sparrow is quoted by News24 as having said in an interview: "I wasn’t being nasty or rude or horrible, but it’s just that they (black people) make a mess. It is just how they are."

The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League’s KwaZulu-Natal branch hit out at Ms Sparrow yesterday, saying "racism is a crime that is punishable and as such the Youth League will approach the South African Police Service on the south coast with the intention to lay criminal charges against this racist".

The Economic Freedom Fighters said: "The recent Facebook posts are manifestations and results of a failed reconciliation project which was conceptualised without justice in the first place…. The ANC is the first to blame for the comfort white racists enjoy in our country. It taught them to just say sorry and life will move on as normal."

In another row on Monday, Standard Bank said it was suspending economist Chris Hart over comments he made on Twitter. Mr Hart, who has apologised, tweeted: "More than 25 years after apartheid ended, the victims are increasing along with a sense of entitlement and hatred towards minorities."

Standard Bank said his comments had racial undertones and were incorrect.

The Human Rights Commission said it would investigate both incidents.

PUBLISHED IN BUSINESS DAY – NO REPUBLICATION RIGHTS