ANC Women’s League aims to attract under 40s

THE African National Congress Women’s League’s bid to establish a young women’s desk has been met with scepticism.

The plan is to unveil the desk on Thursday — a day before the mother body’s January 8 statement — and has been 12 years in the making. However, the league’s biggest stumbling block is likely to be its unwavering loyalty to President Jacob Zuma.

League spokeswoman Tokozile Xasa said: "This (the desk) has been a resolution of the 2003 and 2008 conferences, and again at the 2015 conference."

"The (league) wishes to bring back its former glory, it wishes to be the voice of women on issues that affect them."

The desk will be targeted at women between the ages of 18 and 40 in all the nine provinces.

It will respond to social, lifestyle, violence and education issues that women face.

Gender equality activist Lisa Vetten expressed scepticism about the desk’s efficacy.

Ms Vetten said: "I think their (the women’s league) biggest challenge is that they don’t have analyses of factors that contribute to gender issues."

Ms Vetten said that the league would have to challenge the government more to make a difference.

"They haven’t really shown much beyond supporting President Jacob Zuma and attending (court) hearings. They have to empower themselves in their own right," Ms Vetten said.

Last year, the women’s league marched to the Union Buildings in defence of the president’s dignity after artist Ayanda Mabulu released a painting in which Mr Zuma is being fellated.

However, the women’s league remained mum during the #FeesMustFall campaign during which students were manhandled by the police when they protested outside Parliament.

When Mr Zuma was charged with rape in 2005, the women’s league showed up to offer him its ardent support.