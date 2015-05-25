POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: E-toll changes, wage demands to be debated

THE Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is due to hold a special central executive committee from on Monday.

Under discussion will be preparations for an upcoming special congress. This comes after the South Gauteng High Court confirmed the decision to hold the special congress in June after an order of the court, therefore binding on the federation.

It was also reported yesterday that the Gauteng provincial structure of the labour federation will this week adopt an official position on the changes to the e-tolling dispensation announced by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Mr Ramaphosa announced reduced tariffs for both tagged and untagged light motor vehicles as well as planned measures to prevent Gauteng’s motorists from renewing their vehicle licence discs without settling their e-toll debts.

Cosatu leaders have already indicated their misgivings at the new dispensation and maintain their opposition to the user-pay system.

Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is also expected to continue his "Freedom, Fairness and Opportunity" tour in Jabavu, Soweto on Monday morning.

Johannesburg mayoral committee for finance member (MMC) Geoffrey Makhubo will deliver the annual budget speech on Tuesday.

The budget is expected to unpack some of the commitments that executive mayor Parks Tau made during his state of the city address, including Wi-Fi coverage, Vulindlel’ eJozi — a response to youth unemployment — and the capacity assessment of the M1, M2 and Soweto highways which are set to be upgraded to the standard of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Programme.

The third round of negotiations between municipal workers and the South African Local Government Association (Salga), also resumes on Tuesday. Salga — which represents the country’s 278 municipalities — is in talks with the South African Municipal Workers Union as well as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union ahead of the expiration of the current wage deal at the beginning of July.

Salga is offering a salary increase of 5.4%, up from an initial 4.4%. Unions have demanded an 11% wage hike, down from an initial 15% demand.

This follows a breakthrough in the public-sector wage talks last week, which paved the way for a 7% increase backdated from April.

Public servants are due to receive inflation +1% in the subsequent two years of the three-year deal.

President Jacob Zuma is expected to attend Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration on Friday. This follows weeks of diplomatic tensions between SA and Nigeria, which saw the Nigerian government recall an envoy to SA over xenophobic violence in the country.

On Thursday, a joint sitting of the National Council of Provinces will hold a debate on Africa Day, which is celebrated today around Africa.