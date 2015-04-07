EFF calls for public spaces to be reconstructed

PUBLIC spaces have to be reconstructed in ways that are not oppressive, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Tuesday, adding that the party would continue to "agitate" and provide "ideological perspective" on the removal of colonial and apartheid era statues and monuments.

This follows the domino effect of protests calling for the removal of a statue of Cecil John Rhodes, which the University of Cape Town (UCT) is now considering. At the weekend, a statue of Paul Kruger was defaced allegedly by members of the EFF in Tshwane. Last week, the fledgling party set alight a war memorial statue in Uitenhage’s Market Square in the Eastern Cape, according to the Herald.

Mr Ndlozi said the EFF had called for the removal of statues during its first interaction in Parliament last year after it arrived there and found statues of Louis Botha and Queen Victoria. However, he said that the campaign had now taken on a life of its own following the student protests at UCT.

"UCT shifted the gear in a significant way in that conversation ... now all the protests are community based. It is at the grassroots level and (has) not been directed by the EFF as national leaders, but we will continue to agitate and provide ideological perspective on this matter," he said.

Mr Ndlozi said most statues were in public spaces, which under apartheid were meant for whites. In order to reorganise South African society and undo the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, these statues should be removed, he said.

"We must reconstruct our relationships with public spaces ... maybe we should start pulling in town planners in a progressive way. Apartheid was a thorough system, all these things were planned — townships, cities, everything was planned — so too do these protests need meaningful intellectual resources.

"We cannot dispute the culture that must be birthed out of this debate," he said.

Lobby group AfriForum weighed in on the debate following the vandalising of the Paul Kruger statue in Church Square.

"The situation is deteriorating by the day, people are becoming more swept up by the emotion of events and communities are becoming dangerously polarised as a result," AfriForum deputy CEO Alana Bailey said in a statement on the group’s website.

She said she believed that media interest in the matter could result in further acts of vandalism.

"The message has to be sent to the anarchists that their behaviour is unacceptable and will be punished in accordance with existing legislation, before irreversible damage is done to the South African cultural heritage, or the polarisation amongst communities leads to violence."

The Freedom Front Plus warned that the campaign was divisive.