Mbete or Zuma ‘is telling lies’

OPPOSITION parties on Thursday demanded copies of all the correspondence between National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and the Presidency to determine who was lying over the scheduling of presidential question time in the House.

This follows President Jacob Zuma’s categorical claim in the National Assembly on Wednesday that he had never been asked to attend a question session. Mr Zuma also said had such a request been made he would have attended.

Ms Mbete told MPs she had had extensive engagements with the Presidency to organise a session with Mr Zuma for the answering of the questions that remained unanswered from the disrupted August 21 session.

Mr Zuma was appearing in the National Assembly for the first time to answer questions since presidential question time last August was disrupted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who chanted "pay back the money" in reference to the money spent on the president’s private home in Nkandla.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen, speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee on Thursday, said the unanswered questions should be placed on the order paper forthwith because they had been revived by Mr Zuma when he provided written answers. Unanswered questions normally lapse at the end of a parliamentary year.

"I am shocked that the president said he had never been asked to attend another question session but that the opposition had been repeatedly told that the speaker was engaging with the president.

"Either he was asked or not. Either the speaker or the president has a case to answer," said Mr Steenhuisen, who also called for all the correspondence on the matter to be provided.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corne Mulder said he was very concerned about the situation and the clear contradiction between speaker and president. "We are being played for fools," he said.

"Someone is not telling the truth and we need all of the correspondence to determine who is lying," said Mr Mulder.

He also said the programme committee should be setting the dates for presidential question time, and not the president.

Mr Mulder said that the last two weeks of next month could provide time for the questions to be answered and suggested the president be told that he would need to answer the questions on one of those days and not the November 3 date suggested by Mr Zuma.

Mr Mulder received surprise support from African National Congress chief whip Stone Sizani who agreed that the programme committee should set the date.

Mr Sizani suggested that one of three Wednesdays at the end of next month be offered as a date for the outstanding questions.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said that there had to be an explanation over Mr Zuma saying he was never asked.

MPs should determine the date and not the president, said Mr Shivambu. "The tail is wagging the dog."

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude suggested this be left to a joint programming committee to decide next week. But opposition parties disagreed saying it was the responsibility of the National Assembly committee to make a concrete proposal to the joint committee.

The programme committee decided there would be a debate on a no-confidence vote in the President motion next Tuesday.