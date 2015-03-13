EFF will keep the heat on, says party leader Malema

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will continue to put pressure on President Jacob Zuma until he pays back the money used for non-security upgrades at his private home.

Speaking at a lecture organised by Stellenbosch University’s political science student association on Thursday, Mr Malema said the "pay back the money" campaign was gaining momentum and the only way it would stop would be if Mr Zuma actually paid back the money.

Mr Zuma said in Parliament on Wednesday that he had not even thought of paying back a portion of the money spent on non-security upgrades at his home in Nkandla. The EFF and other political parties have been a thorn on Mr Zuma's backside for over six months with the "pay back the money question".

Never have I ever thought of a date when I would pay back the money. Firstly, there is no money that I am going to pay back without a determination by those who are authorised to do so as recommended by the Public Protector," Mr Zuma said on Wednesday in response to a question from an EFF MP. "The public protector has not said ‘pay back the money’ … she said because there was what in her view were undue benefits to the family and myself, she thinks this money must be paid back, but it should be determined by the minister of police. That determination has not been done," he said.

Mr Zuma said Police Minister Nathi Nhleko would provide his report at the end of the month.

Mr Malema told a packed lecture room that it was the EFF that had pressured Mr Zuma into a commitment to release the report by the police minister by the end of the month.

Wearing the EFF’s signature red beret and flanked by two bodyguards on the podium, Mr Malema devoted the better part of his speech to the land issue and expropriation without compensation, which is crucial to his party’s policies.

"Many of our people that think they have arrived are actually swimming in debt … the so-called black middle class that the African National Congress has created is in crisis … they do not have a piece of land … they cannot buy the cheapest car … you have to own property … ownership of property brings dignity and confidence," he said.

Asked by students about his tax evasion issues, he said he had paid R4m of his negotiated tax bill. His initial tax bill was R16m, including fines and interest.