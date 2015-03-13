Agang SA MPs in grips of power struggle

AGANG SA, the political party founded by Dr Mamphela Ramphele, is in the grip of a power struggle between its two members of Parliament, Andries Tlouamma and Michael Tshishonga.

On Thursday Mr Tlouamma called a press conference to say that Mr Tshishonga, the party’s president, is due to have his Agang membership withdrawn due to allegations of misappropriating R80,000 of party funds.

Mr Tlouamma also claimed that since the party had entered Parliament in June last year Mr Tshishonga had attended very few sessions and that communications between the two had broken down. "We caucus through our lawyers," Mr Tlouamma said.

According to Mr Tlouamma, a disciplinary hearing was conducted over the allegations against Mr Tshishonga in January, but Mr Tshishonga did not attend those hearings.

"The Sunday before (the court case about the disciplinary hearing), he was jumping up and down like a three-year-old. When he lost the court case and had to attend the disciplinary hearing, he was suddenly sick. I think Ebola affects one like this," Mr Tlouamma said.

He went on to accuse Mr Tshishonga of acting like a lone wolf and not consulting anyone in the party.

Mr Tlouamma said he had written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete telling her that Mr Tshishonga’s membership was being withdrawn, pending an appeal. Mr Tshishonga then addressed journalists in his office, which is right next door to Mr Tlouamma’s, immediately afterwards.

He rejected the allegation of misappropriation of the R80,000. "I loaned Agang R400,000. Why would I then misappropriate R80,000?" he said.

Mr Tshishonga said he had medical certificates showing that he had a back operation. He claimed that Agang had no money and that it was in debt to the tune of R20m that was accumulated during the campaign leading up to the May 7 national and provincial elections.

Mr Tshishonga also claimed that Mr Tlouamma had hired eight people in the Agang head office without proper consultation and was trying to use funds from Parliament, which are only to be used for constituency and parliamentary work, to pay these people.

On March 3 Agang embarrassed itself by suddenly withdrawing a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma just as the debate was about to start.

Mr Tlouamma said they were waiting for the court case the party had brought against Parliament that Ms Mbete should recuse herself during such a debate and that MPs debate the motion in secret.

Mr Tshishonga said he did not support that court action as it was an expensive undertaking for a small political party that was already overburdened with debt.