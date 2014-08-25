POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Scandal follows Zuma — and Malema too

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma will be in the spotlight again this week for all the wrong reasons.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s complaint about Mr Zuma’s response to Parliament over the R246m expenditure on his Nkandla home, questions the work of the ad hoc committee set up to deal with the report. Ms Madonsela argues that it fails to address the substance of her report on the issue.

The committee is expected to meet this week to discuss the way forward. But its very existence is in question after Ms Madonsela’s demand that Mr Zuma provide reasons why he should not repay a portion of the costs.

Her demand of "pay back the money" echoes calls by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Assembly last week. But the future of its leader, Julius Malema, in politics could also be decided on Monday.

He has to appear in the North Gauteng High Court in connection with the application by the South African Revenue Service for his sequestration because of his R18m unpaid tax bill.

Also hanging over Mr Zuma’s head is the handover of the so-called spy tapes to the Democratic Alliance (DA). Judge Noel Hurt will decide what part of the records of the taped conversations — which resulted in corruption charges against Mr Zuma being dropped — will be made available to the DA.

The findings of the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing in Cape Town will be presented to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Monday. It is expected to highlight serious flaws.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi will brief the communications committee on the public protector’s report on SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Tuesday.

The Department of Home Affairs will report on controversial immigration regulations.

On Wednesday the water and sanitation portfolio committee will be briefed on the government’s water pricing strategy and proposed water tariff increases.

Ministers in the peace and security cluster will answer questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict; immigration regulations; electoral fraud; the inadequacy of the defence budget; the safety of the seas for commercial shipping along the coast of South Africa and East Africa; and the situation in Iraq.

On Thursday Cape Town’s head of investment Tim Harris will address the Cape Town Press Club. And on Friday Parliament’s telecom s and postal services portfolio committee will be briefed on the establishment of the new department and its legislative plans.