ANC’s resolution ‘will constrain probe of Zuma’

THE African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday used its majority muscle to drive a resolution through the National Assembly that opposition parties say will constrain the parliamentary probe of President Jacob Zuma’s role in the R246m spending on his Nkandla home.

This follows the assertion by the ANC chief whip in the National Assembly, Stone Sizani, on Monday that he was satisfied with Mr Zuma’s response to Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on Nkandla.

The report recommended that Mr Zuma take steps to determine the reasonable cost of items unrelated to security upgrades at his home and pay back a "reasonable percentage". She found it was "common cause" that, "in the name of security", the government built a visitors centre, cattle kraal, chicken run, swimming pool and amphitheatre that benefited Mr Zuma and his family.

In his long-awaited response to Parliament on Thursday last week, Mr Zuma said he would leave it to Police Minister Nathi Nhleko to determine whether he is liable for contributions to the project. In the 20-page submission to Parliament, Mr Zuma also said he took exception to the "conflation" of the security upgrades to his Nkandla residence with the construction of buildings to benefit security personnel.

On Tuesday, Mr Sizani introduced a resolution to the assembly for the creation of an ad hoc committee to be established to "consider the report of the president".

This provoked a furious response from the opposition, particularly the Democratic Alliance (DA), which argued that the mandate of the committee was limited to the president’s report and would be a constraint on the work of the committee.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen proposed a countermotion that called for the committee to also consider the investigation reports of the public protector and the Special Investigating Unit into the Nkandla spending. He said specifying the other reports would help the process in the committee.

Mr Sizani said rule 138 of the National Assembly gave the committee the power to consider any relevant matter. "It opens the gate completely," he said, accusing Mr Steenhuisen of "spoiling for a fight".

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh supported the countermotion, saying if it did "amplify" the mandate of the committee it would be welcome.

The counter-resolution requires the committee to consider only the president’s reply, submitted to Parliament last week. This reply failed to provide a comprehensive response to the public protector’s report, and did not provide detailed steps on how the president intended to act on Ms Madonsela’s recommendations.

It has been described by the DA as an effort to protect the president, and was thus "predestined to fail".

The committee will be limited to consider only what the president has said, and not what the public protector has recommended. This was a blow to parliamentary oversight and accountability, said DA parliamentary leader Mmusi Maimane. He said it showed the extent to which the ANC would try to shield Mr Zuma.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nhleko said in Johannesburg that it would be premature for him to consider whether Mr Zuma should repay any money before Parliament discussed Mr Zuma’s response on the matter.

In his response to Parliament, Mr Zuma asked that Mr Nhleko expedite the review of the National Key Points Act, which falls under the police minister.

Mr Nhleko said: "I have heard about the report but we must also take in mind that that is a report for Parliament. It has not been brought to the ministry. It is only after deliberation in Parliament with resolutions that it will be brought to the police minister’s attention. At this point I would say that question doesn’t arise."

Tomorrow, Mr Zuma is due to appear before the National Assembly, where he is expected to face tough questions over his response to Parliament.

Also on Tuesday, the ANC scurried to Mr Zuma’s defence after Beeld editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson’s opinion piece, entitled "How do we get rid of Jacob Zuma?" was published on Monday.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa labelled the column a "desperate, futile … call to arms against the president".

Mr Basson suggested it was unlikely that Mr Zuma would repay some of the money spent on the Nkandla renovations if it was left up to Mr Nhleko to determine.

Opposition parties said the mandate of the committee was limited to Mr Zuma’s report, and would impede its work