DA blames ANC instigators for protests in Riverlea Extension

HUNDREDS of protesting residents on Monday took to the streets in Riverlea Extension, demanding better services and the resignation of their Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor, Lynette Pretorius.

The protesters closed roads and burnt tyres, in the latest in a series of protests in the area.

Riverlea Extension, located near Soweto, is one of the few council wards run by the DA.

The party’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Vasco da Gama, was quick to jump to her defence on Monday, saying the protests smacked of political instigation by the African National Congress (ANC).

His remark underscores the vicious battle facing the DA to retain the areas it controls and also to make inroads during the 2016 local government elections.

"The protest in that area has been targeted towards a ward councillor and it is individuals that are ANC-aligned. They continuously disrupt her meetings, and last week a meeting was disrupted where she was also attacked," said Mr da Gama.

Protesters told reporters that a lack of police presence and recreational facilities for children had given rise to drug use.

Mr da Gama said the office of the council speaker was providing security for Ms Pretorius after the physical attack on her at last week’s public meeting with residents.

Stalin de Vos, a community member who witnessed yesterday’s protest, dismissed Mr da Gama’s claim of political instigation as "talking rubbish".

"For the years she has been in her position, she (Ms Pretorius) has done nothing. There is no issue of another party. I am also a DA person myself. If this councillor can’t do her job she must go."

Emanuel Nkuna, a representative from the provincial department of human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs, arrived at the site of the protest yesterday and spoke to community members about their demands.

A resident showed him one of seven houses with damaged toilets, saying replacement toilets were promised nearly 20 years ago.

ANC Gauteng spokesman Dumisa Ntuli said the DA was "playing a blame game" instead of addressing the community’s issues with them.

Ruth First Fellow Ebrahim Fakir said whether protests were instigated or not, they all stemmed from genuine, reasonable demands that should not be ignored.

He said anger could often be channelled in the wrong direction. "Protest demands are genuine. At times people might ask for issues to be resolved that are outside of a ward councillor’s power. While they might have power in ward committees and with integrated development projects, major infrastructure is under the power of the city council."

He said more protests could be expected in the run-up to the local government elections but that intra-party conflict would be a conspiring factor in most of them.