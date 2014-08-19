‘Black Jesus’ stirs up the whirlwind

SINCE 1994, some African National Congress (ANC) leaders have been welcomed by their followers as though they are saviours coming to liberate them and lead them to the promised land.

Among such “living legends” are Free State Premier Ace Magashule, Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Among his supporters, Mr Mahumapelo is often referred to as the “Black Jesus”. He seems to reinforce his cult status through his mannerisms — political speeches are delivered like sermons in a church, with arms aloft, and contain constant references to the Bible.

Having waited patiently for his time to come, Mr Mahumapelo wasted no time in ringing the changes since he took over the leadership of North West from Thandi Modise and her predecessor Maureen Modiselle.

Unlike him, the two former premiers did not head the ANC in North West, which created two centres of power between the party and state. Tensions filtered down to municipalities and affected service delivery.

Mr Mahumapelo’s legacy project, Setsokotsane (whirlwind), is a special purpose service delivery vehicle in the premier’s office — similar to Mr Magashule’s controversial Operation Hlasela (attack) and Mr Mabuza’s version, which is yet to be named.

Setsokotsane has R100m to work with, with R10m ring-fenced from each of the 10 provincial departments. But already there is scepticism.

North West Economic Freedom Fighters leader Alfred Motsi says his party will oppose any allocation of budget to Setsokotsane. It is prepared to go to court to test the legality of the model. Like Hlasela, says Mr Motsi, it seems Setsokotsane is not going to be audited.

Political analyst Xolani Dube says ANC strongmen such as Mr Magashule and Mr Mabuza rely on the resources at their disposal to sustain their political profiles and entrench themselves in the hearts of national leaders. “It is not possible for anyone without financial muscle to ascend to power and sustain themselves.”

Mr Mahumapelo reconfigured the North West government — ensuring heads of department appointed by Ms Modise against the wishes of the ANC have been deposed. At least seven departments have been affected.

He has set Wednesday as a deadline for three mayors to resign or be fired.

Mr Mahumapelo says Setsokotsane, to be launched next month, is an advanced version of Hlasela, which is “more of a partnership between the private sector and government. We are more systematic. We go over the entire area with a comb. We even go to people who are happy with government services.”

He says the year-long programme will be infused into his government’s planning, ensuring that budget is available for projects when needed. Mr Mahumapelo intends to use Setsokotsane in the ANC’s 2016 municipal elections campaign in North West.

“The general perception, belief and reality is that we are not in touch with the people as elected representatives.

“We spend most of our time in meetings. We want to change that. Every month we will go to communities and hold our meetings there,” he says.

“What you need is that visibility and contact, as well as to create hope among the people.”

Democratic Alliance leader in North West Chris Hattingh says that the premier’s plans are “intended to impress people on the ground ahead of the municipal elections”.

Unlike Mr Mabuza and Mr Magashule, this is Mr Mahumapelo’s first term as provincial ANC chairman and premier. Early indications are that he has learnt a trick or two from the legends.