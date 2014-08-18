Politics

Northern Cape’s Kuruman forum eyes 2016 elections

18 August 2014 - 10:34 AM Khulekani Magubane

A CIVIL movement linked to the protests that have kept hundreds of children in the Northern Cape from attending school is fed up with larger political parties and is now preparing to contest the 2016 local government elections in at least three municipalities in the province.

The Kuruman Community Development Forum said the protests would continue until the contract for the development of a 130km road — already six years overdue — was transparently awarded, and the tarring completed.

Forum chairman James Boraki said the forum was looking to take at least three municipalities in 2016.

The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges against protesters, saying children’s constitutional rights to education are being violated. But Mr Boraki said the collapse of public transport and the long distances made going to school unsafe.

