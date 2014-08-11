POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa faces grilling over Marikana

MONDAY starts with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa answering tough questions at the Marikana Commission on whether he should be among those held accountable for the Marikana killings in August 2012.

Mr Ramaphosa resigned last year as Lonmin nonexecutive director, preparing to take over the second-highest office in the country after being elected President Jacob Zuma’s deputy in the African National Congress (ANC) in December 2012 — four months after the Marikana massacre.

He is the leading candidate to become the next president of the ANC in 2017 and that of the country in 2019.

Saturday will mark two years since the Marikana labour unrest, which started with Lonmin workers demanding a R12,500 a month minimum salary, and escalated to 10 people being killed, including two policemen and two Lonmin security guards. It culminated in the police shooting and killing 34 of the strikers on August 16.

The Marikana commission began its hearings in October 2012 and has had its deadline to make findings extended on multiple occasions.

Mr Ramaphosa has been linked to allegations that political pressure had been put on the police to take the attitude that the Lonmin strikers were criminals.

The strikers, armed with traditional weapons, including sticks and pangas, had been camping for weeks at a koppie near the Lonmin shaft in Marikana’s Wonderkop settlement and had been refusing to disperse, demanding that mine management came to negotiate with them.

On Thursday, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim will deliver this year’s edition of the Ruth First lecture at the University of Witwatersrand. Former minister in the presidency Trevor Manuel delivered last year’s lecture, but he was heckled by a civil society group lobbying support for Marikana workers who survived the shootings.

Numsa, which is South Africa’s largest union with nearly a quarter-of-a-million members, has been recruiting members in the mines despite protests from its allies in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

The union is also in the process of investigating the need and possibility for a socialist worker party to challenge the ANC — a Cosatu ally — in the elections.

On Sunday it concluded a four-day International Symposium of Left Parties in Benoni under the theme: Building our own Movement for Socialism: Learning the Lessons First Hand.

On Wednesday Cosatu is to hold a central executive committee meeting. It is expected that the trade union federation will receive a report from the ANC on the intervention, led by Mr Ramaphosa, to bring unity among the divided Cosatu unions.

On Friday the Langa Indoor Sports Centre in Cape Town hosts the Industrial Development Corporation in collaboration with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and the National Youth Development Agency, in the launch of a R2.7bn partnership targeting businesses owned by the youth in Cape Town.

Cape Town starts the week on Monday with the Financial and Fiscal Commission marking the 20th anniversary of its existence as one of the leading institutions established by the constitution to give advice to organs of the state in the national, provincial and local spheres of government.

The theme of the conference — ending on Wednesday — will be to review and assess progress made in the evolution of the country’s intergovernmental fiscal relations and the role that the Financial and Fiscal Commission has played.