ANC to solicit funds from officials it has deployed

THE African National Congress (ANC) in North West has piloted a new fundraising model seeking to translate support for the party into capital.

The initiative, set to reduce the ANC’s dependence on donations from businesspeople, has sparked controversy as it emerged that Luthuli House was looking to adopt a similar model that could see deployed civil servants paying a levy to the party.

North West premier and provincial ANC chairman Supra Mahumapelo said funds were raised using 50-page booklets that were distributed to ordinary supporters to solicit annual donations of R102 per person.

This year the campaign titled "Campaign 102" — in line with the ANC’s anniversary — rescued the party in the province from embarrassment in the national election.

Mr Mahumapelo said while ordinary ANC members in North West volunteered to contribute to "Campaign 102", it was compulsory for the 900 North West party public representatives such as MPs, MPLs and councillors as well as provincial leaders to raise the funds, about R5,100 per person, or pay the money from their own pockets.

"Had we not raised that money (to intensify the election campaign) we would have been in trouble," said Mr Mahumapelo, adding that the total amount collected would only be known once the province’s finances had been audited. The ANC lost two seats in North West, dropping from 25 in 2009 to 23 this year.

Civil society has called for the identities of donors to political parties to be made public to discourage corruption. South Africa does not have legislation governing private party funding, and parties are reluctant to name donors.

Party insiders say Mr Mahumapelo’s proposal had met with resistance from ANC councillors in North West, but Mr Mahumapelo said "any councillor who cannot get 50 people to each give the ANC R102 over 12 months is not worth the post. It is something like R10 a month a person."

Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters has a similar fundraising model that makes it compulsory for its 32 MPs and 30 MPLs to make monthly payments of up to 15% of their gross income to the party, spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said. MPLs earn up to R700,000 a year and MPs earn just below R900,000 in the same period.

On Friday ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize sought to quash speculation that members of the ANC who were civil servants were expected to pay levies to the ANC to obtain or retain their "deployment" in government.

A resolution taken at the Mangaung national conference in 2012 stated that "all ANC members who earn an income should be encouraged to contribute equitably to the movement by paying a levy, according to their ability".

Before handing over to Mr Mkhize in Mangaung, former ANC treasurer-general Matthews Phosa told delegates that the party had to cut costs.

Mr Mahumapelo said if the party were "to take businesspeople to task on issues of corruption we should not make the organisation vulnerable". He said less dependence on wealthy people for funds would allow the ANC to lead activism against corruption.