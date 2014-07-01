Police remove overall-clad EFF members from Gauteng legislature

ENFORCING the dress code became the central focus of the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday amid attempts to remove overall-clad members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from the legislature.

Tuesday’s incident follows the removal of party leader Julius Malema from Parliament last month over his refusal to retract comments that the African National Congress (ANC) was responsible for the Marikana massacre in 2012, in which 34 miners were gunned down by police.

The furore in Gauteng came after Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe ordered EFF members to leave, saying they were dressed inappropriately. On being ordered to leave the legislature EFF members refused, resulting in a scuffle with police.

The EFF has taken to wearing miners overalls, hard hats and domestic worker uniforms since it took up its seats in the country’s legislatures after winning 6.3% of the vote nationally and 10% in the 2014 polls. The lion’s share of the EFF’s votes was in Gauteng.

The incident also comes as internal leadership squabbles surface in the fledgling party, particularly in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The result of Tuesday’s scuffle was that Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address was delayed by more than two hours.

ANC chief whip Brian Hlongwa said the EFF had contravened rule 31 of the legislature’s standing rules, which dealt with appropriate dress code. This showed a "total disregard and lack of respect and decorum for the institution".

"Members of the legislature were orientated on the code of conduct and standing rules of the legislature, their refusal to leave the house as ordered by the speaker shows total disregard for the rule of law and their conduct necessitated the institution to enforce rules that govern the conduct of members during the sittings of the house," he said.

The EFF has been warned about its dress code previously, but has failed to adhere. But EFF whip, Mandisa Mashego said the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) were violating rule 84 of the rules by failing to allow the party the freedom to express itself.

She said the EFF had committed to dress in the attire of the "working class" to its constituency — who voted the party into the legislature. "Our constituency do not wear suits and sit in offices, we are representing them by dressing like this."

Ms Mashego said three EFF members were injured as police attempted to remove them by dragging them by their feet from the house — there were eight party members and "50 police officers".

"The ANC should stop dealing with what we wear and deal with the corruption, maladministration and failing economy in this country… it is unacceptable now that they stand up and make an issue of clothing," she said.

DA caucus leader John Moodey said the fledgling party had threatened the house as attempts were made to remove them. He said an EFF member had warned the house, saying "if you touch us this country will burn".

Mr Moodey also said this was a "disturbing" and unbecoming of a public representative, who was meant to protect the interests of their voters and not their attire. "They are trying to make a circus of the house… their uniforms also bore insignia depicting the party they are from," he said.

Ms Mashego denied that the party had worn clothing bearing EFF insignia and vowed that the party would return to the house in the apparently offensive regalia.

The EFF would be allowed back into the house today (Wednesday) as the debate on Mr Makhura’s address continues, but disciplinary processes are likely to be instituted against the party.