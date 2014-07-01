NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhura out to show he is not shy of making bold moves

GAUTENG Premier David Makhura is keen to show that the African National Congress (ANC) is learning lessons from the drop in support it suffered in the general elections in May.

He outlined ambitious targets in his state of the province speech on Friday in an effort to reassure residents that his team is capable of improving conditions in South Africa’s wealthiest province.

He establish ed a panel to look at the effect of electronic tolls, promised "serious dialogue" with the private sector on unlocking the provincial economy, and committed to improving service delivery, revitalising townships and tackling corruption.

He set himself a deadline of 200 days within which to start these major projects.

In that period, he pledged to convene a summit with township entrepreneurs; work with mayors to find solutions to energy constraints; launch an incubation hub for small and medium enterprises in Diepsloot; speed up housing project hand overs; and open the Natalspruit regional hospital and a service delivery "war room".

This demonstrates a change in tack by the province, which is anxious to reassure the middle class.

Mr Makhura is taking a gamble. If he does not deliver, electoral support in the 2016 local elections is likely to be eroded.

It is a tall order for the new administration as these targets have to be met within the budget allocations announced in February by the previous government.

Its focus was on a long-term vision for Gauteng, Vision 2055, which remains abstract, disjointed and disconnected from the province’s residents’ experiences.

Mr Makhura made no mention of the document in his address.

The gap between the provincial government and residents was evident in the number of service delivery protests that took place ahead of the national and provincial polls and the public outcry against e-tolls, even from within the ruling alliance.

From the demolition of houses in Lenasia to the backlash from the government against the residents of Bekkersdal, who repeatedly took to the streets to air their grievances, it was clear the residents of Gauteng and their government were worlds apart.

The shift in Mr Makhura’s address was that his government would be more representative of the people.

He promised to spend most of his time "on the ground" conducting surprise service delivery inspections of government institutions such as hospitals, schools and police stations.

"Quite evidently, members of the public are impatient with and intolerant of arrogance, bureaucratic indifference, corruption and sheer laziness from those who take them for granted and treat them with disdain and disrespect," he said.

Mr Makhura has made the right noises, and it took a near-loss for the ANC to bring the change. The ANC’s share of the vote in Gauteng fell from 61% to 53%.

He is likely to encounter difficulty carrying out his plans.

E-tolls are a national government competency. Whether his review panel, to be set up in the coming months, will make any inroads remains to be seen, particularly as the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has a lot to lose should the system be scrapped.

The previous administration said it was not an option for Sanral to default on its R20bn loan to fund highway upgrades. However, it is understood the ANC in the province and at a national level held new talks about the system after the elections.

There is also the issue of the ANC’s conference, set to take place before the end of the year, when it will vote for new provincial leadership. Mr Makhura was appointed premier even though he was part of a faction that opposed the re-election of President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader in 2012. It is not clear whether he will take over from Paul Mashatile as ANC provincial leader.

Indications are that Mr Mashatile will retain the post, with Mr Makhura as his deputy.

The Gauteng ANC can ill afford a leadership battle, with the 2016 local elections on the horizon and the prospect of it losing key metros in the province. The leaders’ ability to reverse the drop in support will determine their future in the party.

The Gauteng ANC has had a wake-up call, but whether the shift in its approach to governance translates into a tangible change in residents’ lives rests on Mr Makhura’s ability to unite the province, inside and outside the party, behind his vision.