Jacob Zuma ‘unlikely to stand in 2017’

DEMOCRATIC Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille thinks President Jacob Zuma is unlikely to stand for re-election as president of the African National Congress (ANC) in 2017. And while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa may appear to be in a prime position to succeed Mr Zuma, he will not do so uncontested.

"I think Jacob Zuma won’t stand again in 2017. If he does stand I think he will be contested at the elective conference of 2017," says Ms Zille.

Mr Zuma may well retire before then, as "there might be a strategy to enable him to bow out now for health reasons and enable Ramaphosa to take over before 2017, to consolidate a base from which he then stands for election at the conference."

South African politics is undergoing realignment, says Ms Zille, and she hopes to position the DA to profit from it. "You see the battle is on in the ANC, it’s a huge contestation and Ramaphosa is not going to get that (the presidency) without a contestation. The question is: who is going to control that machine and control that brand?

"People have realised since the UDM (United Democratic Movement) days already, which was consolidated by the COPE (Congress of the People) crisis, that it’s very cold outside the ANC patronage network. So they want to be able to hold onto that network. The battle is, who takes it? Is it the people who support the National Development Plan and constitution or the people who support the NDR (national democratic revolution)? And the ANC has to work that out."

She adds: "And we’ll be there, we’re very good at coalition politics, the future of SA is probably coalition politics. We’ve made coalitions work in the most complex places, and if we can build coalitions around the constitution and the NDP, we’re always available for that."

Ms Zille believes the difficult period SA has just come through, "on the mines and with the conflict between Amcu (the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union) and the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers), and the polarisation within Cosatu … and, for a very long time, in the ANC", is all "a symptom of the realignment that has to happen". "And realignment isn’t going to happen easily; it’s a very complex and very difficult process, and the battle within the ANC is: who controls the brand when realignment happens? Who gets to hold onto the biggest political brand in SA’s history?"

Realignment is happening as "the parties and their boundaries of the past are pretty obsolete", she says. An example of this is the DA’s support for the National Development Plan: "The irony is the DA is the only party implementing the NDP where we govern, so that is an illustration of what I’m saying, the ANC is caught up in internal battles so it cannot implement the plan."

Implementing it in the Western Cape enables the DA "to demonstrate that where we’re in government, we do a good job".

The DA is "growing in the moderate centre of South African politics and we’ve got a fortunate position of actually being quite coherent and as united as it is possible for a political party ever to be, which enables us to focus on the voters".

Her hope is to grow and be an alternative government nationally.

"Eventually the realignment of politics will happen around the principles espoused in the constitution and the NDP, and our job is to be a catalyst for that, to bring all the people together who support the constitution and the rule of law, genuinely support nonracialism, and support an open market economy with a safety net of social security, and will respect the separation of party and state.

"And there are those people in every party at the moment. The big challenge of the next five years is to bring them together in one party and build a new majority that can win an election in 2019."