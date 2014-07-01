DA looks beyond photo opportunities, says Zille

HELEN Zille has not had time to savour her election success. Lindiwe Mazibuko resigned as the party’s leader in Parliament and went to Harvard, sparking a storm that centred on Ms Zille’s leadership skills. In Parliament, meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dominated media and public attention.

Ms Zille shrugs and says: "Spectacle has a shelf life. Good policy and good debate sustains itself. If you’re going to come to Parliament dressed in red overalls and maids’ uniforms, you’re going to get some photo opportunities. And obviously if you’re going to go up there and say things that get a rise out of the speaker or the chair of the NCOP (National Council of Provinces) and you get thrown out of Parliament, it’s good for spectacle. But all spectacle has a shelf life of interest."

She points out that the EFF are not the only newcomers to cause a stir. "When Patricia de Lille first came into Parliament and when Terror Lekota first led COPE (the Congress of the People), all the analysis was that the Democratic Alliance was dead. ‘Look at the brilliance of Lekota’s speaking skills on the platform, look at De Lille taking on Helen Suzman and the whole edifice single-handedly.’

"Every election a new party comes up that grabs the headlines, grabs attention. They offer novelty value. They certainly offer charismatic people because people don’t get to start parties single-handedly unless they’re quite charismatic.

"But there’s only so much you can do with drama in Parliament.

"Julius Malema’s big test is not going to be whether he can grab the headlines, of course he can do that. Just as COPE could and the ID (the Independent Democrats, which Ms de Lille led until its merger with the DA) could, just as the UDM (United Democratic Movement) could.

"When Bantu Holomisa hit the scene in a big way with Roelf Meyer (when they launched the UDM), they grabbed the public’s imagination at the time.

"Yet each one of (those parties) has failed. They failed because they could not build internal institutions, (the kind of) systems that enable the DA to have flare-ups and very strong (internal) contestation and then go back to functionality.

"So you saw that Roelf Meyer and Bantu Holomisa blew apart and could not put the thing together again. Patricia de Lille is now with us. COPE blew apart. Now the big test for the EFF is: can they set up a functional internal organisation that will be able to manage the complexity of a political party without imploding? Are they going to be able to master the science and art of parliamentary politics over and above the drama and spectacle?"

Does Ms Zille believe the DA is the victim of a "double standard", a theme that crops up regularly in the interview. "If we showed the kind of double standard that the EFF shows — for example, saying all public representatives should send their kids to public schools and use public facilities, (yet) the first thing the EFF did was sign up for medical aid and Malema was saying he’d keep his child in private school — that kind of double standard would blow through the roof if it were the DA or anybody else … but doing one thing and saying another catches up with people and parties.

"Malema has a few days of drama, probably a few months and even a couple of years, but drama does not substitute for substance and it does not substitute for your capacity to understand policy and to implement it." The litmus test for the EFF would come if it won local councils in 2016. "Because then people can see how they govern. And whether they can turn rhetoric into a reliable policy platform that produces better service delivery. That’s the big test for anyone." The DA, she says, is already doing so in 30 municipalities and the Western Cape provincial government.

She says there’s a "double standard" in that "if the DA arrived in overalls and maids’ uniforms to the opening of Parliament we’d be completely slayed".

I tell her that would likely be seen as "putting on black face", so she should expect to be slayed. Ms Zille responds: "Well, we’ve got a lot of black members of Parliament."

But the image of her party remains, largely, one whose core is white and middle-class.

"Obviously the majority of white people voted for us but they constituted a minority of our votes. So for the first time ever we had a minority of white votes in this election, which was a big hurdle for us.

"We have a majority of black leaders in our party; most of our members are black. We are by far the most nonracial party in SA. The only card that the ANC has to play against us is the race card. So everything becomes a row about race and it’s obviously something that resonates very deeply. So it’s a challenge, but it’s not the truth."

The party’s black leaders, like Mmusi Maimane, have been a particular target of vitriol from the ANC and other parties. For a long time Ms Mazibuko was in the firing line, until she announced her departure for Harvard. Ms Zille says: "It was ever thus. Look what happened to poor Mamphela Ramphele. When she left academia I told her: ‘When you’re in politics you’re fair game and they’ll tear you apart.’ And, um, we saw that happen to her and the converse happen to Lindiwe. She was torn apart while she was in politics and the minute she went to academia she was a hero. It was ever thus. You’ve got to be really, really tough to be in politics in SA and it must be really hard for Mmusi and his wife, but they’ve got what it takes."

She rattles off the names of rising stars, among them Phumzile van Damme. "You don’t have to be there for 40 years … you contest openly and if you do well you get through. In the ANC, ironically, none of them would have got anywhere. Because in the ANC a position is a gold watch for long service," she says.

"That quote comes from Tony Leon. ‘Positions in the DA are not a gold watch for long service,’ is what (he) used to say."

