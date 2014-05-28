Tough months ahead for SA’s phalanx of rookie MPs

NEWLY elected parliamentarians will have to hit the ground running next month with a very large proportion attending for the first time and getting thrown into the deep side of the pool quite soon.

More than 40% of the members of the National Assembly and 80% in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are new, and their first order of business will be to deliberate on the budgets of the various state departments.

While the committees of the National Assembly will arguably have some experience in their ranks, the situation in the NCOP will be much more difficult, with only seven of the 54 permanent delegates being returning members of the council.

Further complicating matters is that the newcomers will have to respond to President Jacob Zuma’s second state of the nation address this year. It has been provisionally set down for June 19 with the debate scheduled for June 24 to 26.

While African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe announced this month that more than half his party’s MPs would have previous parliamentary experience, the question is whether the cup is half full or half empty.

For the brand new Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who at the first time of asking have become the third-largest party in Parliament, it will be a case of on-the-job training in the conventions and procedures of Parliament. This is certain to provide some testing moments for the newly elected speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, who has to maintain discipline in the house. Given that the EFF doesn’t much care for convention, one can expect fireworks.

The debate on the president’s address will be particularly difficult. The EFF is sure to attack Mr Zuma, but it will have to obey both parliamentary convention and the rules on what parliamentary language and behaviour is.

July will be devoted to the budget vote debate of the various departments, whereafter the two houses will have a short break. When they return the annual reports of the various departments will be on the agenda. Senior government officials face the bleak prospect of being grilled by MPs who know little or nothing about their departments.

At the same time the legislation that was not disposed of by the fourth Parliament will have to be dealt with. According to the rules, bills not completed lapse. But they may be revived by a majority decision of the National Assembly.

Some of those bills, as listed on the parliamentary website, are the Unemployment Insurance Amendment Bill, from the labour minister, the Appropriation Bill from the finance minister, the Division of Revenue Bill, also from the finance minister, the health minister’s Medicines and Related Substances Amendment Bill, and the National Water Amendment Bill, from the former water and environmental affairs minister.

Also on the list is the Medical Innovation Bill, a private member’s bill from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mario Oriani-Ambrosini, which calls for the legalisation of marijuana for medical use.

Apart from inexperienced MPs deliberating on legislation about which they know little, a further complication will be that ministers will have to pilot through Parliament bills that they have not introduced, as the Cabinet has been reshuffled. The appropriation bill was introduced by Pravin Gordhan and will now have to be completed by his successor, Nhlanhla Nene — although this should not be as problematic as some others, as Mr Nene was the deputy finance minister.

A further complication is that some of the departments that sponsored legislation no longer exist or have been merged with others.

One of the most difficult issues that lie before Ms Mbete and the National Assembly is whether or not to revive the special ad hoc committee to deal with Mr Zuma’s response to the damning report of Public Protector Thuli Madonsela on the Nkandla upgrades.

New MPs will also, in the second half of the year, have to learn how to complete their declaration of member’s interests on potentially conflicting financial and business ties.