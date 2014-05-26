DA’s Gana clears way for Maimane in Parliament

DEMOCRATIC Alliance (DA) deputy federal chairman Makashule Gana has opted not to stand for the position of party parliamentary leader, he confirmed on Sunday.

Mr Gana was set to contest for the position left vacant when former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko resigned to pursue her studies. The move threw the broader tussle for the leadership of the party into the public space ahead of an electoral conference next year, with Helen Zille likely to face a tough contest to hang onto the position.

Mr Gana’s decision comes as Ms Zille gave her reasons for not leading the DA caucus in Parliament, but staying on as Western Cape premier. This raises the possibility of her taking up the post next year if the leadership which emerges this week does "not work for the DA".

It also clears the way to the post for her preferred candidate, Gauteng premier candidate Mmusi Maimane. Nominations close on Monday and the parliamentary leader will be announced on Thursday.

Mr Gana, who was sworn in as an MP for the first time last week, wants to focus on understanding "how Parliament works".

"I don’t believe I can lead when I don’t understand. I will be giving myself time and I believe opportunities will arise down the line and when they do, I will be able to with confidence put my name forward," he said on Sunday.

He was lobbied to put forward his name, but he believed it most important now to "do the right thing".

"I intend to support the leadership team who will be elected on Thursday. For me, the next few years is about learning as much as I can. Representing not only our (DA) voters but the aspirations of all South Africans," he said.

He declined to be drawn on the prospects of Mr Maimane, also in Parliament for the first time.

"I am not going to speak on any individual. After reflecting, I believe this is the right way for me to handle it just to learn and be the best I can be. South Africa is looking at us, especially in Parliament ... they will be looking at us to hold government accountable. For me its not about positions, its about responsibility to the country and the DA."

In her online newsletter, Ms Zille said 22% of South Africans had voted for her to be president and nearly 60% of Western Cape voters selected her for a second term as premier.