Jacob Zuma announces new Cabinet

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma announced a "radical" overhaul of his executive on Sunday removing Pravin Gordhan from the key finance ministry and replacing him with his former deputy Nhlanhla Nene.

He did, as expected, appoint African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s deputy president.

Independent political analyst Susan Booysens said Mr Ramaphosa’s appointment meant Mr Zuma was ensuring his deputy’s future could be capped.

"There has been a strong lobby to ensure that Mr Ramaphosa succeeds Mr Zuma. However, there has been a strong lobby by Mr Zuma’s supporters to ensure this does not happen and they will welcome Mr Ramaphosa’s appointment," she said.

Former mining minister Susan Shabangu, who has been criticised for her handling of a strike in the platinum mines that is now in its fifth month, was replaced by Ngoako Ramatlhodi, a former deputy minister in the prison service.

Ms Shabangu will head a brand-new department, within the presidency, dedicated to women. She has been in charge of mineral resources since May 2009.

Lulu Xingwana, who previously headed the ministry for women, children, and people with disabilities, lost out on a position in Mr Zuma’s Cabinet.

Mr Zuma also announced the creation of a new ministry of telecommunications and postal services that will be headed by former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele.

"Our country has a fast growing telecommunications sector which in 2012 was estimated at being worth R180bn." The ministry’s aim was to get more value out of the telecommunications sector, he said.

The communications department was reconfigured to include more functions.

"We have established a new communications ministry which will be responsible for overarching communication policy and strategy, information dissemination and publicity, as well as the branding of the country abroad," Mr Zuma said.

"This ministry will be formed out of the following components: the Independent Communications Authority of SA, the SA Broadcasting Corporation, Government Communication and Information Systems, Brand SA and the Media Development and Diversity Agency."

The National Planning Commission and the ministry of performance, monitoring and evaluation will be merged. This ministry will also continue to be responsible for youth development," he said.

• Minister in the Presidency: Jeff Radebe;

• Minister of Women in the Presidency: Susan Shabangu;

• Minister of Justice and Correctional Services: Michael Masutha;

• Minister of Public Service and Administration: Collins Chabane;

• Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula;

• Minister of Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba;

• Minister of Environmental Affairs: Edna Molewa;

• Minister of State Security: David Mahlobo;

• Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Service: Siyabonga Cwele;

• Minister of Police: Nkosinathi Nhleko;

• Minister of Trade and Industry: Rob Davies;

• Minister of Finance: Nhlanhla Nene;

• Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Senzeni Zokwana;

• Minister of Water and Sanitation: Nomvula Mokonyane;

• Minister of Basic Education: Angie Motshekga;

• Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi;

• Minister of International Relations and Co-operation: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane;

• Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform: Gugile Nkwinti;

• Minister of Higher Education and Training: Blade Nzimande;

• Minister of Economic Development: Ebrahim Patel;

• Minister of Transport: Dipuo Peters;

• Minister of Mineral Resources: Ngoako Ramathlodi;

• Minister of Social Development: Bathabile Dlamini;

• Minister of Public Enterprises: Lynne Brown;

• Minister of Sport and Recreation: Fikile Mbalula;

• Minister of Labour: Mildred Oliphant;

• Minister of Arts and Culture: Nathi Mthethwa;

• Minister of Public Works: Thulas Nxesi;

• Minister of Small Business Development: Lindiwe Zulu;

• Minister of Energy: Tina Joemat-Pettersson;

• Minister of Science and Technology: Naledi Pandor;

• Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Pravin Gordhan;

• Minister of Communications: Faith Muthambi

• Minister of Human Settlements: Lindiwe Sisulu; and

• Minister of Tourism: Derek Hanekom;

With Reuters and Sapa