NEWS ANALYSIS: Will Economic Freedom Fighters MPs stand up to enemy fire?

LAMBS for Lions was a phrase that came out of the First World War when a German general, impressed by the bravery of British soldiers who were mown down by his machine gunners, wrote that they were lions led by poor officers or lambs.

The expression was revived a few years ago when a film depicted US Army generals encouraging brave but naive soldiers to fight in Afghanistan. The film was panned by critics and received an anti-Oscar award from the Rotten Tomatoes website.

And since red is the colour of blood, tomatoes and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), it may be worth looking at the new kids on the parliamentary block.

At first glance, the EFF’s first day in Parliament on Wednesday was a triumph. Photographs of members decked out in their red overalls and domestic workers’ uniforms adorned the front pages of almost every daily newspaper, including this one, and every TV clip summarising the events of the first sitting of the fifth democratic Parliament had them featured prominently.

But the big question is: is there real substance to the EFF’s debut?

The EFF members are convinced they are waging an economic war. All their language and party structures are named for military formations.

EFF commissar Dali Mpofu (who was the party’s candidate for Gauteng premier) was seen encouraging its 24 MPs when entering the National Assembly on Wednesday by giving each a pat on the back and saying: "Go on, you can do it."

Immediately, one had the impression that similar gestures of exhortation were given by First World War generals when encouraging their troops to charge an enemy machine-gun nest.

The EFF MPs, including their commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, certainly made an imposing sight, but once in the National Assembly chamber I had the sense they were somewhat overwhelmed by it all.

The Congress of the People (COPE) made a similar dramatic entrance after the 2009 elections. While they were not wearing any kind of uniform, that party’s MPs entered the chamber en masse to make a statement. Don’t forget, a former minister of defence, Mosiuoa Lekota, led them.

Now, COPE is a shadow of its former self, with only three MPs left after 23 defected to the African National Congress (ANC) and several others retired.

Speculation was that the ANC had set up a special "war room" to deal with COPE. If this is true, then it was successful. COPE had a number of very experienced MPs when it came to Parliament, but it had a fundamental weakness — it had not finalised its party structure and procedures. This meant organisational chaos.

The EFF is in a similar, or worse, situation. None of their MPs has parliamentary experience. The party has yet to establish its support structures, work out its disciplinary procedures for MPs who may stray from the party line, and myriad other details that make a party function.

Further, while Parliament is about politics, it does not allow much, if any, scope for politicking. The legislature’s role is to develop laws that are just and allow the country to function in a peaceful manner. It also conducts oversight of the executive arm of government, state-owned enterprises and other institutions. This means the vast majority of the work takes place in committee meetings, and is tedious.

During the elections, Business Day asked some EFF candidate MPs how they would feel about working in Parliament as it would mean long periods away from their homes in Gauteng and Limpopo.

One said they had been briefed on the parliamentary programme and it went like this: "Mondays are constituency days, so we only have to fly in on Tuesday mornings; nothing happens on a Friday so we can fly out on a Thursday afternoon."

They were not impressed when told that a standard week at Parliament involved committee meetings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, National Assembly plenary sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. They risked being picked apart by the ANC or the Democratic Alliance in committee if they were not fully prepared. Both parties use every opportunity to point out the shortcomings of other parties.

Also, Mr Malema is still facing the prospect of sequestration.

Monday is the deadline for him to settle his R16m tax bill with the South African Revenue Service, and then he still faces charges of corruption. If Mr Malema’s estate is sequestrated, he will have to give up his parliamentary seat.

But it seems he will stay on as party leader, and this will not be an ideal situation for the EFF as then it will create two centres of power — one in Parliament and one outside.

Any general could tell Mr Malema that that is not a good idea at all. Actually, even the Democratic Alliance could tell him that.