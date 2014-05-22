Zuma ruled ‘fit and proper’ to lead SA

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma survived an objection from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament on Wednesday that he was not a fit and proper person to be head of state and was elected to run the country for another five years.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to elect him to the top job after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng rejected the DA objection and ruled Mr Zuma was fit and proper.

After the ANC MPs on Wednesday nominated Mr Zuma for president, their DA counterpart James Selfe rose on a point of procedure. Mr Zuma’s nomination was "irrational" because in his previous term of office he had ignored reports of the public protector and appointed a National Director of Public Prosecutions unfit for office, Mr Selfe argued.

Chief Justice Mogoeng said the constitution provided that when a person was fit to vote and to be a member of the National Assembly, he or she could serve as president. People could only be d is qualified from being members of the assembly if they were un rehabilitated insolvents, had been convicted of a crime and sentenced to two-year jail terms without the option of a fine, or had been declared by a court to be of unsound mind.

Chief Justice Mogoeng ruled that none of these criteria applied to Mr Zuma. As there were no further nominations for the position, he declared Mr Zuma elected to office.

Triumphant ANC MPs rose as Mr Zuma left the chamber and sang "My President".

The first sitting of the National Assembly in the fifth democratic Parliament was delayed for about four hours when the DA opposed the election of ANC heavyweight Baleka Mbete as the speaker. The official opposition nominated former ANC Eastern Cape premier Nosimo Balindlela for the same position.

As a result of the DA move, the house had to be adjourned so that ballot papers could be printed. The constitution requires secret ballotting in such an instance.

Chief Justice Mogoeng warned the newly sworn-in MPs that they would sit through the night if necessary if the posts of deputy speaker and president were also contested. The constitution insists that the filling of the posts be done at the first sitting, he added.

Ms Mbete was elected with 266 votes to Ms Balindlela’s 88 with 366 votes cast. Eighteen votes were declared invalid.

Outgoing Minister of Co-operative Governance Lechesa Tsenoli was elected deputy speaker of the National Assembly. He was unopposed.

Earlier, the newly elected members of the 400-seat National Assembly were sworn in in batches of 10 with Chief Justice Mogoeng presiding. The MPs took an oath of loyalty to the country and the constitution.

The swearing-in ceremony became colourful when Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters MPs entered the chamber in their trademark red overalls. This was not in breach of parliamentary rules as they had removed party insignia from their overalls and did not wear their signature red berets.