Maimane accepts nomination as DA parliamentary leader

DEMOCRATIC Alliance (DA) national spokesman Mmusi Maimane is well on his way to becoming the party’s next parliamentary leader after he formally accepted nomination for the position on Thursday.

Some within the party believe Mr Maimane, who was the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate, is virtually assured of assuming the top position within the parliamentary caucus, following former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko’s decision not to stand for re-election. Ms Mazibuko made a shock announcement earlier in May that she would not be returning to Parliament, and would instead pursue her studies at Harvard University in the US.

Speculation has continued to swell since her announcement as to the exact reasons for her departure. Some party insiders said Ms Mazibuko had decided not to return to Parliament because she knew she would lose to Mr Maimane, while others stated that she had fallen out with party leader Helen Zille, who is said to be backing Mr Maimane for the parliamentary leadership.

The DA parliamentary caucus will vote for its new leaders next Thursday. Positions up for grabs include those of parliamentary leader, the chief whip and the DA’s leader in the National Council of Provinces.

Another name bandied about for the parliamentary leadership is Makashule Gana, who is a former DA youth leader and a current deputy federal chairman of the party. However, early signs are that Mr Maimane is in a stronger position to win most of the votes of the 103-strong DA caucus.

"I am pleased to formally announce that I have accepted nomination for the position of parliamentary leader," Mr Maimane wrote in an e-mail sent to the party’s caucus members on Thursday.

"This is a time of huge growth and potential for our party. I believe the DA can become the core of an alternative government in 2019 if we build bridges across racial and cultural boundaries".

In the e-mail, Mr Maimane also revealed his running mates. He said Anchen Dreyer had accepted nomination for election as caucus chairwoman. Ms Dreyer is currently one of the three deputy federal chairpersons of the DA. John Steenhuisen had made himself available for the position of chief whip.

"Over the coming week, we will set out our vision for the DA in Parliament. We believe the parliamentary caucus must be a place where members are listened to, treated with respect and feel part of a team. And we want to ensure that, together, we outperform every other party, every time," Mr Maimane wrote.

Seen as a rising star within the DA, Mr Maimane is also a deputy federal chairman of the party. He holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and postgraduate degrees in theology and public administration. Before entering politics, he consulted to businesses on change management, succession and talent retention, and taught at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. He is actively involved in his church as a pastor. He has also been seen as the future of the DA, with Ms Zille saying in 2012 that "in many ways, Mmusi Maimane symbolises our party’s future".