POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: New Parliamentary business to dominate scene

FOLLOWING the fifth democratic national elections, political parties will this week make preparations for the installation of the new administration’s National Assembly.

Parties will prepare for the swearing in of Parliament on May 21 and finalising the inclusion of members to the National Assembly.

Parliament will also begin preparations for President Jacob Zuma’s inauguration, set to take place on May 24.

The African National Congress (ANC) won with a reduced majority of 62.15%. The loss of 15 seats in Parliament for the ANC means jostling for seats within the governing party in coming weeks.

The ANC’s provincial executive committee in Gauteng will meet to discuss provincial election results. The ANC’s support in Gauteng dropped from 64% in 2009 to 53% at last week’s polls.

Leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) are due to meet and discuss the party’s election performance and formulate future strategies. The DA is the only party on the national ballot which grew its support numbers from the 2009 elections. It received 22 more seats in Parliament, taking its National Assembly presence to 89 seats.

The DA is expected to focus on its appeal of the Electoral Court’s judgment last week, ordering the party to retract an SMS it sent as part of its election campaign, which said that Mr Zuma stole taxpayers’ money to upgrade his private home at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC will meet the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Monday over election-related protests in the township, where the IFP accused an ANC councillor in the area of rigging votes.

The meeting is intended to find a way forward after the arrest of IFP supporters for barricading a voting station in the area last week.

On Tuesday, former DA leader Tony Leon will address the Cape Town Press Club and discuss his latest book, Opposite Mandela, an account of former President Nelson Mandela’s interaction with opposition party leaders during his presidential administration between 1994 and 1999.

Detective Piet Byleveld is due to testify before the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry in Cape Town on Tuesday. The commission was established by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to investigate the reported inefficiencies in the South African Police Service’s work performed in Khayelitsha.

Political analysts Steven Friedman and Adam Habib are due to attend and address a media breakfast on Thursday morning.

The breakfast will be broadcast live on South African Broadcasting Corporation television.

The Seriti Commission into allegations of impropriety and corruption in the Strategic Defence Procurement Packages deal also continues this week.