Mazibuko exit may see Zille back in Parliament

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) is heading for a major reshuffle of the leadership of its parliamentary caucus that could result in party leader and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille returning to the National Assembly.

News that outgoing parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, who has served in that capacity for two-and-a-half years, would not return to the National Assembly rocked the party at the weekend. S he has decided to pursue a master’s degree in public administration at Harvard University’s JF Kennedy School of Government, in the US.

Ms Mazibuko said she took the decision while recovering from the surgery she underwent last month but kept it a secret from everyone in the party, including Ms Zille, to preserve unity.

"Lindiwe will be a hard act to follow, because she has such magnificent debating skills," said one DA candidate MP.

The move comes after the party’s best national and provincial election results yet. In the May 7 poll, the DA received 22.1% of the votes compared with the 16.7% it gained in the 2009 elections.

Further, the party has lost one of its most experienced members in chief whip Watty Watson, who has retired. Mr Watson has been in active politics for more than 30 years, including 20 as an MP.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said on Sunday that Ms Zille should return to the National Assembly. " Parliament is entering a much more competitive era with the emergence of the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the DA will need a leader with substantial gravitas to be able to react to the changing environment with credibility ." Ms Zille was a DA MP from 2004 until 2006, when she became mayor of the City of Cape Town.

"There are a multitude of possibilities," Ms Zille said on whether she will leave the premier’s office to go to the National Assembly. "The Western Cape caucus would have to be consulted, the parliamentary caucus will have to be consulted, and then the strategic direction of the party would have to be looked at."

If Ms Zille does decide to go to Parliament, the DA would have to find a replacement, a tricky situation with the 2016 local government elections coming up.

A possible replacement for Ms Zille as premier, which some DA members have suggested, is the party’s Western Cape chairman, Ivan Mayer.

But he has put it to Ms Zille that she should stay put. "She (Zille) must continue as premier, and the federal executive council will take any future decisions in this regard," Mr Mayer said.

Speculation is also rife that the party’s Gauteng premier candidate, Mmusi Maimane, would aim for the position of the party’s parliamentary caucus leader. The talk has gained momentum after Mr Maimane has opted to go to the National Assembly instead of the Gauteng legislature.

According to DA rules, candidates who are at the top of the provincial lists may make a choice of taking up seats within either the provincial or national legislatures. Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane has also opted to go to the National Assembly.

Mr Maimane said on Sunday he was hesitant to take up the position of parliamentary caucus leader. But he would consider it if a strong team were put together to support him.

"The DA caucus has never been so large and so complex as it will be now and that requires a different style of leadership," Mr Maimane said. "So one needs a capable support team to lead the party in Parliament ."

But senior DA provincial leaders said Mr Maimane and Ms Kopane’s shared main weakness was that neither had ever sat in the National Assembly. One factor that favoured them, though, was that they were black African.

A DA candidate MP said on condition of anonymity that the party needed to have experienced people in both positions. "When Lindiwe became party leader, although it was accepted in the party as a necessary move, there was some concern about her ability to manage the caucus and have that sense of gravitas that is necessary."

The DA parliamentary caucus chooses its own leader.

DA federal executive council chairman James Selfe said nominations for the two positions would close on May 26 and the caucus would vote on May 29. He ruled himself out of the running, saying that his role in the party kept him busy enough.

One of the party’s most experienced leaders, federal chairman Wilmot James, also distanced himself from the two posts. "I am of the firm opinion that the party leader (Ms Zille) should be in Parliament.

"Not to have the party leader (in Parliament) is a structural weakness and this can lead to tensions between the two leaders. This can be made worse if the various personalities clash."

An example of how clashes could arise happened prior to the vote on the Employment Equity Bill in November last year. The DA’s parliamentary caucus under Ms Mazibuko voted in favour of the bill at the committee stage, but Ms Zille later intervened as party leader and forced them to change their position when the vote was taken in the National Assembly.

Ms Zille said she and Ms Mazibuko had buried the hatchet. "Lindiwe and I have become one on the Employment Equity Act — at first she did not believe it was a quota law, but once the regulations came out we both saw that it was."

The flip-flop caused a lot of embarrassment for the party.