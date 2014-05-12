DA, EFF grow their voter bases in areas affected by lack of service delivery

THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) took most of the votes from residents affected by a lack of service delivery.

Areas with service delivery protests ahead of last week’s polls include Mothutlung in North West, Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape, as well as Bekkersdal and Bronkhorspruit in Gauteng.

The African National Congress’s (ANC’s) support in Bekkersdal ward 12 fell from 72% in 2009 to 59%. The EFF had a breakout performance in that ward, getting 18% of the national ballot vote. In Madibeng ward 20, in North West, the ANC got 62% of the national vote, followed by the EFF with 23%. In Brits, the ANC’s national poll support dropped from 74% in 2009 to 62.5%. The DA grew from 1.26% in 2009 to 6.6% — posting behind the EFF, which debuted with 23.29%.

In one voting district in Sterkspruit, in the Eastern Cape, the ANC’s majority in the ward dropped from 75% in 2009 to 69%. The EFF broke into the national ballot vote with 10%. The DA grew from 0.5% in 2009 to 7.93% in the same area.

Bloemhof, in North West, was also the site of service-delivery protests recently. On election day, about 80% of the Bloemhof registered voters stayed away from the polls, fearing violence.

ANC election campaign head Malusi Gigaba told Business Day on Saturday that the party noted areas where its support dropped and would "go back to the drawing board in those areas".

DA leader Helen Zille said her party had made much progress in wooing black voters from areas prone to protest.