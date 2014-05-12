BUSINESS DAY TV: ANC is guided by ‘policy not populism’

ENOCH Godongwana is head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee.

BUSINESS DAY TV: As South Africans prepare to go to the polls for tomorrow’s elections, parties contesting the poll have put the economy and job creation as their top priorities over the next five years.

We’ve spoken to the main opposition parties about how they plan to transform the economy if they win the election. Today we ask the ANC (African National Congress) to put its cards on the table and joining us on News Leader for that discussion is head of its economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana.

Enoch, when it comes to the ANC there are two schools of thought out there at the moment. This is where we start to see the more business-oriented side of the party emerge or that factions of divisions in the labour movement could see the party move towards a more leftist policy ... what’s your stance right now?

ENOCH GODONGWANA: Our stance has always been guided by our own policies, which emerge out of conflict resolutions. While we are in alliance with different trade unions and the (South African) Communist Party ... they jealously guard their independence and we also do but our advantage is that we have been in government for 20 years and we thank South Africans for having put their trust in us.

And as part of what we’re going to do over the next five years is that we have a long-term planning document now which is the National Development Plan (NDP).

What the NDP has said to us is that here are the structural changes in the economy ... if I may go through some of them ... low levels of competition, large numbers of workers who cannot find jobs, poor skills, low levels of savings, infrastructure.

So as part of our strategy now it’s to give content to deal with those structural changes. How are we going to do that? The first thing we want to do is to make sure that we institutionalise planning in government itself so that not only is it in the planning commission, but the government itself can articulate and work with the planning commission.

The second set of issues is to raise the savings levels in the economy to finance investment.

Thirdly we would like to look at those industries that are labour intensive in order to make sure that there is more employment in the economy.

The fourth area is skills ... one of the critical questions is skills formation in the economy.

And fifth is the issue of competition in the product market and clearly that’s one of the issues we need to deal with.

Sixth is to deal with improved cost and efficiency in the network industries ... particularly in the transport, logistics, and communications and energy areas. That’s probably going to be our major focus.

BDTV: To what extent will your policies and your strategy over the next five years be determined by the percentage of the vote you win ... if you get a clear two-thirds majority and you can make those big changes, or if you lose votes to the left, could we see your policies going forward, moving further to the left to try and capture that vote?

EG: Our position has always been guided by our policies ... we’re not populist moved, checking what the mood is at that particular moment in time ... What is in the interests of the country? ... Let me just give you an example. I was talking to some of the rating agencies and they were asking ... are you likely to pass a populist budget now that you’re going to come into the elections?

I said no ... If we wanted a populist budget we would have done it in 2013. In 2014 this budget is not intended to influence the outcome of the elections, so our position is not to take a populist stance on this issue ... it’s to take a view which we think will benefit our people.

BDTV: Benefit the people and stimulate growth, and see investment into the country. So let’s talk of your position in engaging on legislation that’s already been approved by Parliament ... amendments to the Minerals Petroleum Resources Development Act for example ... is that still up for debate? To what extent is it still up for debate?

EG: Let me just take for instance that there are two industries affected that are falling in one broad category called the extractive industries, but I want to categorise them. The first one is the mining sector. One of the critical questions with the mining sector ... we have established a good relationship with them ... for instance in the run-up to our conference in 2012 we met the mining industry no less than five times and we’re meeting them on a regular basis … we’ve been discussing with them in detail and we’re going to meet them in June again in a strategy session. One of the primary factors of that discussion will be how we’re going to grow the industry, so we are working very well with them.

An industry which is basically new for all of us in our terrain is the oil and gas industry and clearly it’s an industry particularly because of its submission ... very fragmented, it’s been difficult to get a coherent approach from them because they generally take position from their headquarters and develop a common position.

We find it difficult to reach consensus on the movement forward ... we will be doing the same thing with them in June and working out the regulatory framework which is complete detail of how we can put the MPRDA into practice.

BDTV: As you pointed out, the NDP is the cornerstone of your economic policy going forward, and it has been welcomed by the business and investment community by and large. One question they have is implementation, because policies of the past, while sounding good on paper — implementation was a stumbling block.

EG: Interestingly enough if you ask any government department at the moment all their plans are supposed to be aligned with the RDP in terms of the budget process that is taking place now. So we are in the process of implementing the NDP as we speak...

BDTV: Without resistance from your union allies?

EG: We do have differences with our union allies. Let me just ... again, the debate, to me, is constructive. We have had a discussion at our alliance summit and we agreed not to hide differences, and if you look at the resolutions that have emerged out of that conference, it says our alliance partners have got specific problems with particular clauses of the NDP. We’ve agreed to work with each other in trying to find each other in that regard, and we’ve set up a working group which I chair.

BDTV: Okay, so this may appease investors. Let’s talk about the costs of endemic corruption and mismanagement of resources which have been a focal point in the run-up to the elections where good and effective governance is essential. What commitments are you making there, what reassurances are you offering on that front?

EG: First and foremost, the ANC has been part of the people that built up the institutions to fight corruption in the country, including the Chapter Nine Institutions, which are a product of our own legislative framework.

Secondly, in addition to that, we proposed various laws… The question is, do we have the systems to detect corruption at an early stage ... that’s a lesson we have learnt and that’s what we need to emphasise ... how do we make sure that we have early detection systems so that we can see corruption at an early stage.

BDTV: And once it is identified, accountability: follow-through in terms of accountability.

EG: Exactly. A number of people ... forget about those people ... a number of people have been charged, even high-ranking officials from the ANC have been charged for corruption. So there’s no doubt that the ANC’s commitment to corruption is unquestionable.

BDTV: Perhaps just a quick word on spending ... there’s been a lot of talk about creating jobs, growing the economy ... how about creating budgets, taxing people accordingly and perhaps cutting back a bloated civil service in South Africa?

EG: There’s no doubt that the size of the civil service impacts on the budget in the final year of the MTEF, that is medium-term expenditure framework — the money that goes to salaries is R498bn.

That in itself is a challenge because it squeezes what you should be doing in spending on infrastructure development and in other productive activity by the government.

We’re talking about it and looking at the capacity of the state as part of our manifesto. The question we need to debate is what the key competencies are that the state should have, and what the key competencies which we should not have are. In light of that we can discuss what the appropriate size of the civil service should be.