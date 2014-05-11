Mazibuko taking sabbatical, says DA’s Zille

THE Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko is taking a year-long sabbatical to study in the US, party leader Helen Zille has told SABC news.

"She’s been offered a place in perhaps the most prestigious programme in politics anywhere, which is a year master’s in public administration at Harvard," she told the broadcaster on Sunday.

The programme at the prestigious US university, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, brought together the "brightest and best" to discuss governance, public policy and administration, she said.

"She’s faced tremendous career growth… in the DA and… now she wants to reflect on what she’s learnt," Ms Zille said.

Ms Mazibuko reportedly told Ms Zille of her decision to quit her DA job on Saturday. She had been the party’s parliamentary leader for three years.

Ms Mazibuko’s move comes after her public falling-out with Ms Zille in November last year over the DA parliamentary caucus’s handling of employment equity legislation.

The disagreement led speculation in the party that Ms Mazibuko would be challenged by Ms Zille’s new favourite, DA spokesman Mmusi Maimane, when fresh elections were held for the position of parliamentary leader soon.

But Ms Mazibuko insisted her decision had nothing to do with her difference with Ms Zille.

"I took the decision in September when, during a visit to Yale University with others pursuing high-profile careers, the value of such a break became clear to me. I had considered it before, and I believe the decision is the right thing at the right time for the DA and for me because it will improve what I can offer the DA politically," said Ms Mazibuko.

