Mazibuko departure a great loss for DA, party says

LINDIWE Mazibuko’s departure from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) parliamentary caucus is a great loss for the party, DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said on Sunday.

Ms Mazibuko has not made herself available for re-election to lead the party in Parliament. It emerged at the weekend that she had stepped down as DA parliamentary leader to pursue her studies in the US. Speculation was that her decision to take a break from active politics also had to do with her public falling out with party leader Helen Zille after the party’s flip-flopping over the Employment Equity Amendment Bill last year in Parliament.

Party insiders said on Sunday that Ms Mazibuko’s decision to step down had taken the senior leadership by surprise.

"No one saw this coming … it is a big loss for the party … but it has thrown things wide open (for the DA parliamentary leadership)," said a DA source.

The source said Ms Mazibuko was technically no longer DA parliamentary leader by the time she made the announcement, as the previous Parliament’s term had ended and the DA was due to hold its caucus leadership election later this month.

Another DA source who did not want to be named said that Ms Mazibuko’s decision to step down from the party’s leadership "had everything to do with her fall out with Helen Zille".

"If you look at the elections, she was sidelined and the focus was on Mmusi Maimane, who will soon be taking over her (as parliamentary leader)," the source said.

"It is done and dusted. Mmusi will likely be unopposed (in the parliamentary leadership elections). He has the backing of Zille, and Zille is actually obsessed about him. It is Mmusi everyday. It is the same thing that happened when Mazibuko was elected as parliamentary leader three years ago. Zille was obsessed about her, but now she is no longer the favourite," the source said.

Mr Selfe, who will now be in charge of the DA’s "transition period " in Parliament until the parliamentary leadership elections on May 29, said that Ms Mazibuko had brought energy and new perspective to the DA’s operations in Parliament.

"She is a great loss, but we will have a new caucus that will be elected and young talent coming through," Mr Selfe said.

He said the party would shortly be calling for nominations for the caucus leadership.

"I will look after the transition … the first sitting of Parliament is the 21st (of May), then we will have our caucus elections on the 29th (of May) … there will not be much happening in Parliament during that period, it will just be a matter of doing the administrative stuff," Mr Selfe said.

He ruled himself out in the running for the parliamentary leadership position.

"I have a big job (as federal executive chairman) right now running the party … so one thing I can predict is that I will not be available for the parliamentary leadership position," Mr Selfe said.

Strong speculation both within and outside the DA is that national spokesman Mmusi Maimane will accept nomination for the parliamentary leadership position. Mr Maimane said on Sunday that he was yet to make a decision.

"I first have to confirm if I will stand as an ordinary MP. I will make up my mind in the next few days," Mr Maimane said.

Asked about whether he felt he was suitable for the position, given his relative inexperience in Parliament, Mr Maimane said: "It is about a team, not about an individual. People said I was inexperienced to lead the Johannesburg caucus, but the issue is not about Maimane but about the kind of team around you."