Smaller parties discuss their future in politics

The African National Congress (ANC) has won the fifth democratic elections. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) takes third place. BDFM spoke to minority political parties about their future in South African politics.

