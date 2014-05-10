Alexandra tensions rumble on

ALEXANDRA was tense on Saturday following election-related protests as residents of the township fear the violent demonstrations are not yet over.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel were deployed to a hostel area in the township on Friday evening after Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters staged protests in the area.

IFP and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters allegedly accused an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the area, Chris Mabunda, of having ballot boxes in his possession, prompting further claims that the party was conspiring to rig votes in the Nobuhle and Madala hostels, both IFP strongholds.

The road outside the two hostels was littered with burned tyres and bricks from the protest. Residents went about their business, and some said they were too afraid to speak about the skirmish between the police and IFP supporters.

Residents told reporters that the supporters were protesting to demand the release of more than 44 members, some of whom allegedly barricaded a voting station on Thursday at the time accusations against Mr Mabunda first emerged.

Alfred Mabaso, a Tembisa resident who visited a relative at the hostel, said he heard rumbles of confrontation between police and hostel dwellers on Friday evening.

"They say a councillor took the ballot boxes and was stealing their votes. They are also saying they want other supporters who were arrested to be released," Mr Mabaso said.

ANC chairman in the area Mpho Moerane denied the claims from IFP supporters, saying the ANC and the IFP would meet on Monday "to chart a way forward for a peaceful" outcome to elections in the area.

"Councillor Mabunda doesn’t even have a car to put these ballot boxes in. It is not true that there was a box in his house either. IEC will confirm what information they have but we understand that all ballot boxes and papers were all accounted for by the IEC," Mr Moerane said.

The protest action left some Alexandra residents feeling unsafe, despite a visible police presence in the township. Muzi Ntuli of the IFP said 40 IFP supporters were arrested along with four party leaders in the area.

"We are calling for calm, but police arrested our leaders in Alex yesterday (Friday). Even now they are in the police station and we are trying to figure out what happened. We are trying to convince members to be calm but we can’t control them because their leaders were arrested," Mr Ntuli said.

Samuel Fatimgue, an Alexandra resident originally from Mozambique, said he did not know the reasons for the unrest but said such events were often followed by xenophobic violence and the looting of stores owned by foreigners.