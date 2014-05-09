Paul O’Sullivan and Agang part ways

FORENSIC investigator Paul O’Sullivan and Agang SA have decided to go their separate ways, the party said on Friday.

Agang SA wished Mr O’Sullivan well and thanked him for his contribution to the party, spokesman Mark Peach said in a statement.

In March, Agang SA named Mr O’Sullivan on its parliamentary list.

"Paul O’Sullivan and Agang SA have mutually agreed that he will continue to devote his full attention to fighting against corruption as a private forensic investigator and will therefore no longer be active in the political structures of the party," Mr Peach said.

On Friday afternoon, Mamphela Ramphele’s party had received 50,378 votes, or 0.28% of the vote, in preliminary national election results.

The party looked to be on track to get one seat in the National Assembly.

Mr Peach said: "Agang SA will continue to support Paul in his activities and will work with him and anyone else dedicated to ending the corruption that has become endemic within the governing party".

Sapa