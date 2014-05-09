Parties keep wary eye on provincial results

AS THE final votes trickle in to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s command centre in Pretoria on Friday morning, members of political parties are likely to be watching closely the outcome of voting in the provinces.

The most hotly contested democratic election has hit South Africa’s small opposition parties, which often have a base in a single province, hard, with some surprising changes in terms of parties serving as the official provincial opposition.

In depth: Election 2014 News, views and analysis of South Africa's national and provincial elections





Gauteng

The largest province in terms of economic activity and population has retained the African National Congress (ANC) by a small margin, with the ruling party’s share of the vote standing at just under 53% on Friday morning, a more than 12 percentage point decline from 2009.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) active campaigning appears to have paid dividends, with the party receiving 31.23% of the vote, compared with 21% in 2009. Trailing the two parties in third place is political newcomer Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who managed 9.65% of the vote.

Western Cape

Voters in the province have returned the opposition to power, with the DA receiving 57%, compared with 48% in 2009. ANC threats of returning the province to the movement have seemingly not panned out, although the ruling party increased its share of the vote to 34%, compared with 32% in 2009.

The Western Cape had the largest number of political parties standing in the elections, which meant the vote was split into small increments. EFF, in third place, received only 2% of provincial votes.

Eastern Cape

The ANC’s share of the vote in the province, home of struggle stalwarts such as Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, has remained steady. The party currently has just more than 70% of the vote, compared with 69.7% in 2009.

The DA is now the official opposition in the province, with the party’s increase to 16% coming at the expense of the Congress of the People (COPE), which only received 1%. COPE received 13% in 2009, and the DA just over 10% of the vote.

The United Democratic Movement, whose base is situated in the former Transkei, has managed to buck the trend of decline for smaller established parties, increasing its share of the vote to 5.3%, compared with 3.9% in 2009.

KwaZulu-Natal

The DA may become the official opposition in the province for the first time, with overnight polling data keeping the party ahead of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The DA has gained 12.71% of the provincial vote, compared with the IFP’s 10.07%. Splinter IFP party and rival the National Freedom Party gained 6.7% of the vote, while the EFF managed just less than 2%.

The ANC’s 65% majority in the province is a one percentage point increase from 2009, while the DA increased its support during these elections by the same margin. The IFP share of the vote has halved, with the party receiving 20.52% in 2009.

Free State

The ANC’s share of the vote in the province with the longest serving premier in South Africa’s democratic history, Ace Magashule, has dropped slightly to just less than 70% of the vote, a just less than two percentage point decline from 2009. Political newcomer the EFF registered one of its best performances in the Free State, with 7% of the vote.

The DA has retained its status as the official opposition in province with 16% of the vote, compared with an 12% share in the previous national election. COPE, however, once again dropped precipitously, with its 1.4% performance comparing unfavourably with 2009 when its 11% put the party neck and neck with the DA.

Mpumalanga

The ANC has not managed to break the 80% mark in Mpumalanga, dropping almost seven percentage points since 2009 to 78% in the 2014 elections.

The DA increased its share of the vote to 10%, compared with 7.6% in 2009. The EFF took 6% of the provincial ballot.

Limpopo

The ANC’s share of the vote is a fraction below 80% in Limpopo, with newcomer the EFF taking the position of official opposition, with 10% of the provincial ballot. The DA trails, with 6.56% of the vote in a province. Limpopo has been subject to political instability during the past five years, including national government interventions in five provincial departments that faced bankruptcy.

The province is also home to EFF leader Julius Malema, who cast his ballot in his hometown of Seshego on Wednesday.

The ANC received 85% of the vote in 2009, the DA 3.7% and COPE 7.2%.

Northern Cape

The ANC has seemingly warded off the threat of the DA making inroads in the Northern Cape, with the ruling party’s share of the ballot currently standing just shy of 64%, an almost three percentage point increase.

The DA too increased its share of the vote to 23%, compared with 12% in 2009. The EFF received 5% of the provincial ballot.

North West

The ANC has received 67.7% of the North West — a six percentage point drop, with the DA and the EFF neck and neck for the status of the largest opposition party. The province will be closely watched on Friday morning as the final polling data stream in.

The DA currently has 12.62% of the vote, while the EFF has received 12.51%.

The situation is reminiscent of 2009, when the DA received 8.7% of the provincial ballot and COPE 8.4%. COPE had received 0.76% as of early on Friday morning.