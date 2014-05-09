Election campaign rhetoric ‘divisive’

WHILE results of Wednesday’s general election continue to trickle in, a political analyst says the rhetoric on the campaign trails and beyond has separated the different political parties further and deeply divided the society along economic, ethnic and gender lines.

In the lead-up to the elections campaigning was largely characterised by political parties, particularly the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) having a go at each other, in what some observers saw as "negative campaigning".

Convenor of the Political Communication Programme at the University of Cape Town, Ibrahim Saleh, says campaigning for elections even within the Western Cape "has always enticed political leaders to regularly promise to fight for noble causes and combat pressing problems, by declaring war on social problems, such as poverty, disease and drugs.

"However, the persistence of using ethnic and racial rhetoric could have a significant negative impact on the society revealing existing issues, problems, and sensitive agendas," Mr Saleh says.

A key issue that became a major topic on the campaign trail especially in the Western Cape was that of employment equity. The DA said that the draft employment equity regulations, would have a "profound impact on employment" in the province. It would deny coloureds access to jobs and promotion, if implemented.

The regulations, which enforce the Employment Equity Amendment Act passed last year, are meant to give employers guidelines on when they should use national or regional demographics when determining numerical targets in employment equity plans.

In one of its campaign leaflets before the elections, the DA says: "The ANC wants to stop you getting a job or a promotion. The ANC has issued new employment regulations that will prevent thousands of coloured people in the Western Cape from getting jobs. It will also stop them getting promoted into more senior positions … A vote for the DA is a vote against this racist law." Coloureds make up the majority of the Western Cape population (49%).

Mr Saleh says political parties are still using the same old rhetoric though in more innovative and certainly aggressive ways, by directing their messages towards specific races, by packaging a suitable fit to coloured voters for example with the aim and strategy of attracting the coloured electorate.

"However, these messages offend and even demonise other parties and leaders. The problem is that the election is supposed to be a tool for empowerment and realisation of the new South Africa, (but) it has only enticed the politics of identity that substituted the notion of citizenship," Mr Saleh says.