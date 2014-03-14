Ramaphosa to run economy, execute NDP, say sources

CYRIL Ramaphosa will take over management of the economy and implement a 20-year government plan after being appointed South Africa’s deputy president following May 7 elections, according to two people familiar with the plans of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

President Jacob Zuma would put Mr Ramaphosa, 61, in charge of executing the National Development Plan (NDP) he helped to draft, which aims to create 11-million new jobs in Africa’s biggest economy by 2030 by loosening restrictions on business and expanding railways and ports to boost exports, the people said. They asked not to be identified as the decision had not been made public.

The planned appointment represents the political comeback of Mr Ramaphosa after a 16-year foray into business, during which he founded and built a company that now has a net asset value of R8.8bn. The ANC in December 2012 elected Mr Ramaphosa as its deputy leader as it endorsed Mr Zuma for a second five-year term. The party is set to win the national elections — although polls suggest its support may drop below 60% for the first time.

Mr Zuma faces growing doubts over his leadership because of his failure to stamp out corruption and bring down a 24% jobless rate. Given Mr Ramaphosa’s role as the deputy head of the 26-member commission which came up with the National Development Plan and his business experience, his appointment to deputy president would have a "significant upside", Barclays researchers said in a March 6 note.

"Ramaphosa’s inclusion would be positive for business," Nedbank Group economist Isaac Matshego said on Thursday in a phone interview. "This is one of the architects of our constitution. This is a guy who can get things done."

Mr Zuma declined to give details of Mr Ramaphosa’s planned role in government in a March 6 interview with Bloomberg News. "It’s not an issue to be discussed now," he said. "The ANC takes its own decisions on the basis of the reality before it. This is not the thought of one person, this is the thought of the ANC leadership." ANC spokesman Keith Khoza said he was unaware of any decision on Mr Ramaphosa’s role in the government. "At the end of the day that decision is the prerogative of the president." Mr Ramaphosa was not available to comment.

Mr Ramaphosa was listed as second behind Mr Zuma on the ANC’s list of parliamentary candidates submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa on Thursday.

Bloomberg