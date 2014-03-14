Politics

DA Youth election campaign: ‘free higher education’

14 March 2014 - 16:04 PM Dominic Preuss
THE Democratic Alliance (DA) Youth launched its election campaign on Thursday, with a focus on education for all.

Students from poor and working-class households have been funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which received R7bn in June 2013

This amount was, however, not enough to meet the rising demand for education and many students were not able to register in 2014 because their fees were not paid in full.

In this video, Business Day talks to DA Youth leaders about their plans, which include plans for funding to ensure that all Grade 12 learners that get university entrance would be able to study.

