WASP announces Moses Mayekiso as presidential candidate

THE Workers and Socialist Party (WASP) unveiled former African National Congress (ANC) and Congress of the People (COPE) member Moses Mayekiso as its presidential candidate in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mr Mayekiso served as the inaugural secretary-general of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and was among the first leaders of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

WASP was formed by the Democratic Socialist Movement in late 2012. It had its beginnings in social activism around the Marikana community following the deadly wildcat strikes that rocked the North West platinum mining belt in 2012.

WASP’s Liv Shange said the party would be contesting the national election as well as Gauteng, the North West and Limpopo. Mr Mayekiso said he accepted the WASP presidential candidacy because South Africa as a society and as an economy "has reached a cul-de-sac".

"This is why you see endless protests, strikes and the state responds with brutality. South Africa is becoming a failed state. The answer to these problems is returning to the socialist programme, because these problems emanate from poverty, unemployment, insecurity and inequality and a democracy of elite insiders," Mr Mayekiso said.

WASP spokesman Mametlwe Sebei said people who made the party’s national candidate lists were activists in various sectors from around the country and, as such, were not entering politics for self-enrichment.

"Anyone who will lead WASP and fails to meet our demands and honour their commitment, we will not wait five years to remove and we will address this as a principle. All candidates are going to be selected on principle of worker priorities. None of our representatives will take the hefty packages which are way above the figures or wages of the workers," Mr Sebei said.

WASP also distributed its list of 35 national assembly candidates, which includes party members with official positions in the Democratic Socialist Movement, University of the Free State and Numsa.

Mr Sebei said the party was funded by loyal and generous donations from members, activists and civic movements across the country. The party will launch its manifesto on March 29. The manifesto is expected to prioritise access to free basic services, service delivery and worker ownership and participation in the means of production.

In its manifesto, WASP pledges to put its money where its mouth is, saying its MPs will take home no more than the "average paid, skilled South African worker" is paid each month.

The party has slammed the monthly salary of members of Parliament of about R72,000 as a privilege of a small elite.