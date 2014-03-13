SACP’s Cronin takes aim at Numsa and ‘Irvin gymnastics’

WHILE the African National Congress (ANC) has been largely silent on the political shenanigans of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa ahead of the May 7 national election, the South African Communist Party (SACP) is confronting the union head-on.

Numsa has decided not to support the ANC’s 2014 election campaign, to call on the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) to split from the ruling tripartite alliance, and to form the United Front, a possible precursor to a worker party or movement for socialism.

SACP deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin has penned a tongue-in-cheek piece on the party’s website bemoaning "Irvin gymnastics — the devious art of political contortionism", referring to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.

Mr Cronin and Mr Jim have in the past had colourful exchanges about their political and ideological differences, but Mr Cronin turned up the heat a notch on Thursday, effectively describing Mr Jim as a hypocrite, and possibly corrupt.

Mr Cronin admitted in a letter on the SACP website that because Numsa was located within the congress movement, the damage of Mr Jim’s current actions "should not be underestimated".

He predicted that it would, however, "end it tears", likening it to the Congress of the People.

"It is both narrowly sectarian and an eclectic potjiekos brew of conflicting ideologies. It is simultaneously rigidly dogmatic and erratically opportunistic," he said.

Mr Cronin said the bid by "Jim’s clique" to transform Numsa into a "vanguard formation" was already leading to the fragmentation of the unity of Cosatu and the union itself.

Eight Cosatu unions have joined Numsa in its bid to have the labour federation’s suspended general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, reinstated. This is despite Mr Vavi having to answer to serious charges within the federation and despite Mr Jim preaching against corruption, said Mr Cronin.

He said Mr Jim was also "secretly flirting with the Economic Freedom Fighters", led by former ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema.

"Notice also how Jim and his clique have failed to clarify the detailed concerns raised by the SACP in regard to Numsa’s investment companies."

The SACP has called on Mr Jim and his deputy — whom Mr Cronin describes as Mr Jim’s "business partner" — to subject themselves to a lifestyle audit.

Mr Jim and his "clique" have also been the chief proponents of the view that the ANC-led government has done nothing for workers and the poor over the past 20 years, yet it is among unions that have benefited from government programmes, Mr Cronin said.

"Over the past five years, in the context of the global capitalist crisis and weaknesses in the auto export market, the ANC-led government has invested R22bn in 183 auto sector projects, preserving 46,000 jobs and adding 9,850 more jobs."

Mr Cronin also questioned Numsa’s reasons for calling for the nationalisation of mines, banks and monopoly industries, as it has never called for the nationalisation of the motor sector, where its membership is mostly located.

The SACP is currently at the forefront of the attempt to minimise any possible damage to the ANC’s electoral prospects by the decisions taken by Numsa. In Gauteng, it is moving across regions, from workplace to workplace, to ensure that Numsa members vote for the ANC.

Mr Jim could not be reached for comment on Thursday.